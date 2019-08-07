Vostok Emerging Finance to release Six Months Report on Wednesday, August 14, 2019
Stockholm, Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
Vostok Emerging Finance Ltd. ("Vostok Emerging Finance" or the "Company") will publish the Financial Report for the first six months of 2019 on August 14, 2019.
The Company will hold a telephone conference with an interactive presentation at 3:00 PM CEST (09:00 a.m. EDT) Wednesday August 14, 2019 where David Nangle, Managing Director of Vostok Emerging Finance will be available to comment on the report and the latest developments.
Please dial in 5 minutes prior to the conference starts and stay on the line.
For further information please contact: Henrik Stenlund, CFO: +46 (0) 8-545 015 50
Vostok Emerging Finance is an investment company with the goal of investing in early stage modern financial services companies across emerging and frontier markets. VEF trades in Sweden on Nasdaq First North under the ticker VEMF SDB.