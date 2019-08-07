Log in
Vostok Emerging Finance to release Six Months Report on Wednesday, August 14, 2019

08/07/2019 | 02:02am EDT

Stockholm, Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Vostok Emerging Finance Ltd. ("Vostok Emerging Finance" or the "Company") will publish the Financial Report for the first six months of 2019 on August 14, 2019.

The Company will hold a telephone conference with an interactive presentation at 3:00 PM CEST (09:00 a.m. EDT) Wednesday August 14, 2019 where David Nangle, Managing Director of Vostok Emerging Finance will be available to comment on the report and the latest developments.    

Please dial in 5 minutes prior to the conference starts and stay on the line.

Dial in details:

Sweden: +46 8 566 426 51                           PIN: 10611800#
United Kingdom: +44 333 300 08 04            PIN: 10611800#
North America: +1 631 913 14 22                PIN: 10611800#

To take part of the interactive presentation, please log on to:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/i9apvixo

For further information please contact:
Henrik Stenlund, CFO: +46 (0) 8-545 015 50

Vostok Emerging Finance is an investment company with the goal of investing in early stage modern financial services companies across emerging and frontier markets. VEF trades in Sweden on Nasdaq First North under the ticker VEMF SDB.

Vostok Emerging Finance’s Certified Adviser on Nasdaq First North is Pareto Securities AB, +46 8 402 50 00certifiedadviser.se@paretosec.com.


Attachment

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
