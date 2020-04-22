Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  FIRST NORTH STOCKHOLM  >  Vostok Emerging Finance Ltd.    VEMF SDB   SE0007192018

VOSTOK EMERGING FINANCE LTD.

(VEMF SDB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Correction: Vostok Emerging Finance to release 1Q20 report on Wednesday, April 29, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/22/2020 | 06:27am EDT

Stockholm, April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Vostok Emerging Finance Ltd. ("VEF" or the "Company") will publish the Financial Report for the first quarter of 2020 on April 29, 2020.

The Company will hold a telephone conference with an interactive presentation at 15:00 CEST (09:00 a.m. ET) Wednesday April 29, 2020 where David Nangle, Managing Director of VEF will comment on the report and the latest developments.

 

Please dial in 5 minutes prior to the conference starts and stay on the line.

Dial in details:

Sweden:                         +46 8 566 426 51                      PIN: 67164462#

United Kingdom:            +44 333 300 08 04                     PIN: 67164462#

North America:               +1 631 913 14 22                      PIN: 67164462#

To take part of the interactive presentation, please log on to:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/zgmb78y4

 

For further information please contact: 
Henrik Stenlund, CFO: +46 (0) 8-545 015 50

Vostok Emerging Finance is an investment company with the goal of investing in early stage modern financial services companies across emerging and frontier markets. VEF trades in Sweden on Nasdaq First North under the ticker VEMF SDB.

Vostok Emerging Finance’s Certified Adviser on Nasdaq First North is Pareto Securities AB, +46 8 402 50 00certifiedadviser.se@paretosec.com.

 

Attachment

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on VOSTOK EMERGING FINANCE LT
06:27aCORRECTION : Vostok Emerging Finance to release 1Q20 report on Wednesday, April ..
GL
02:00aVostok Emerging Finance to release 1Q20 report on Wednesday, April 29, 2020
GL
04/08Notice of Annual General Meeting in Vostok Emerging Finance Ltd.
GL
03/31Vostok Emerging Finance invests into Juspay, one of India's leading payment c..
GL
03/25Vostok Emerging Finance 2019 Annual Report
GL
03/12Vostok Emerging Finance depository receipt buy-back
GL
02/24Vostok Emerging Finance depository receipt buy-back
GL
02/05Vostok Emerging Finance to release Twelve Months Report on Wednesday, Februar..
GL
2019Vostok Emerging Finance to be included in First North 25 index
GL
2019Vostok Emerging Finance completes iyzico exit
GL
More news
Chart VOSTOK EMERGING FINANCE LTD.
Duration : Period :
Vostok Emerging Finance Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOSTOK EMERGING FINANCE LT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 3,11  SEK
Last Close Price 2,38  SEK
Spread / Highest target 55,5%
Spread / Average Target 30,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,88%
Managers
NameTitle
David F. Nangle Managing Director & Director
Lars O. Grönstedt Chairman
Henrik Stenlund Chief Financial Officer
Milena Petkova Ivanova-Venturini Independent Director
Per Brilioth Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOSTOK EMERGING FINANCE LTD.-19.05%154
BLACKROCK, INC.-5.64%73 568
UBS GROUP AG-26.43%33 575
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-30.04%31 176
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC-18.87%23 068
STATE STREET CORPORATION-29.22%19 705
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group