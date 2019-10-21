Log in
Vostok Emerging Finance buybacks during w.42

10/21/2019 | 03:30am EDT

Stockholm, Oct. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

During the period October 14, 2019 until October 18, 2019, Vostok Emerging Finance Ltd (“VEF” or the “Company”) has repurchased in total 500,000 Swedish Depository Receipts (SDRs). The share buybacks have been made within the USD 5m buyback program announced by the Company on March 4, 2019.

SDRs have been repurchased as follows during this period:

DateAggregated daily volume (number of SDRs)Weighted average SDR price per day (SEK)Total daily transaction value (SEK)
Oct. 14, 2019100,0002.70269,940
Oct. 15, 2019100,0002.70269,970
Oct. 16, 2019100,0002.69268,980
Oct. 17, 2019100,0002.69268,660
Oct. 18, 2019100,0002.70269,900

All trades have been carried out on Nasdaq First North Stockholm by Pareto Securities AB on behalf of VEF. Following the above acquisitions, VEF holds 5,516,218 repurchased SDRs in the Company, and the total number of outstanding SDRs of the Company excluding repurchased SDRs is 655,979,777 and including repurchased SDRs is 661,495,995.

For further information please contact:
Henrik Stenlund, CFO: +46 (0) 8-545 015 50

Vostok Emerging Finance is an investment company with the goal of investing in early stage modern financial services companies across emerging and frontier markets. VEF trades in Sweden on Nasdaq First North under the ticker VEMF SDB.

Vostok Emerging Finance’s Certified Adviser on Nasdaq First North is Pareto Securities AB, +46 8 402 50 00, certifiedadviser.se@paretosec.com.

This information is information that Vostok Emerging Finance Ltd is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication at 09:30 CET on October 21, 2019.

Attachment

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
