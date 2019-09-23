Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  FIRST NORTH STOCKHOLM  >  Vostok Emerging Finance Ltd    VEMF SDB   SE0007192018

VOSTOK EMERGING FINANCE LTD

(VEMF SDB)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Vostok Emerging Finance depository receipt buy-back

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/23/2019 | 03:30am EDT

Stockholm, Sept. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Vostok Emerging Finance Ltd’s (“VEF” or “the Company”) has between September 16 and September 20, 2019 repurchased 239,000 Swedish Depository Receipts (SDRs), at an average price of SEK 2,64, corresponding to a 23% discount to the latest reported NAV of the Company. These repurchased SDRs represent 0,04% of the total number of outstanding ordinary SDRs of Vostok Emerging Finance. The Company currently holds 3,677,218 repurchased SDRs. The total number of outstanding SDRs of the Company, excluding repurchased SDRs, is 657,818,777.


For further information please contact:

Henrik Stenlund, CFO: +46 (0) 8-545 015 50

Vostok Emerging Finance is an investment company with the goal of investing in early stage modern financial services companies across emerging and frontier markets. VEF trades in Sweden on Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the ticker VEMF SDB.

Vostok Emerging Finance’s Certified Adviser on Nasdaq First North Growth Market is Pareto Securities AB, +46 8 402 50 00, certifiedadviser.se@paretosec.com.

Attachment

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VOSTOK EMERGING FINANCE LT
03:30aVostok Emerging Finance depository receipt buy-back
GL
09/17Vostok Emerging Finance invests into Xerpa, Brazil's leading HR platform and ..
GL
09/16Vostok Emerging Finance depository receipt buy-back
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
Capi. / Sales2018 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capitalization 177 M
Chart VOSTOK EMERGING FINANCE LTD
Duration : Period :
Vostok Emerging Finance Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 3,20  $
Last Close Price 0,27  $
Spread / Highest target 1 223%
Spread / Average Target 1 076%
Spread / Lowest Target 929%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dave F. Nangle Managing Director & Director
Lars O. Grönstedt Chairman
Henrik Stenlund Chief Financial Officer & Head-Investor Relations
Milena Petkova Ivanova-Venturini Director
Per Brilioth Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOSTOK EMERGING FINANCE LTD50.86%176
REINET INVESTMENTS SCA--.--%3 193
COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS53.09%1 142
SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP23.37%214
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group