VOXX INTERNATIONAL CORP (VOXX)
News

VOXX INTERNATIONAL : SETS DATE FOR ITS FISCAL 2019 SECOND QUARTER RESULTS AND CONFERENCE CALL

10/02/2018 | 09:03pm CEST

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

VOXX INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION SETS DATE FOR ITS FISCAL 2019 SECOND QUARTER RESULTS AND CONFERENCE CALL

ORLANDO, FL. - October 2, 2018 - VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ: VOXX), today announced that it will be reporting its fiscal 2019 second quarter results for the period ended August 31, 2018 on Wednesday, October 10, 2018, after market close. The Company also disclosed that it will be hosting a conference call and webcast on Thursday, October 11, 2018 at 10 a.m. Eastern.

Conference Call Information

  • Toll-free number: 877-303-9079 / International number: 970-315-0461 / Conference ID: 8452229

Interested parties can also participate on the webcast by visiting the VOXX International website at www.voxxintl.com and clicking on "Investor Relations". For those who will be unable to participate, a webcast and teleconference replay will be available approximately one hour after the completion of the call.

Replay Information

  • Replay number: 855-859-2056 / International replay number: 404-537-3406 / Conference ID: 8452229

About VOXX International Corporation

VOXX International Corporation(NASDAQ: VOXX) has grown into a worldwide leader in many automotive and consumer electronics and accessories categories, as well as premium high-end audio. Today, VOXX International is a global company, with an extensive distribution network that includes power retailers, mass merchandisers, 12-volt specialists and most of the world's leading automotive manufacturers. The Company has an international footprint inEurope,Asia,MexicoandSouth America,and a growing portfolio, which comprises over 30 trusted brands. For additional information, please visit our website at www.voxxintl.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Except for historical information contained herein, statements made in this release that would constitute forward-looking statements may involve certain risks and uncertainties. All forward-looking statements made in this release are based on currently available information and the Company assumes no responsibility to update any such forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, may cause actual results to differ materially from the results suggested in the forward-looking statements. The factors include, but are not limited to risks that may result from changes in the Company's business operations; our ability to keep pace with technological advances; significant competition in the automotive, premium audio and consumer accessories businesses; our relationships with key suppliers and customers; quality and consumer acceptance of newly introduced products; market volatility; non-availability of product; excess inventory; price and product competition; new product introductions; foreign currency fluctuations and concerns regarding the European debt crisis; restrictive debt covenants; the possibility that the review of our prior filings by the SEC may result in changes to our financial statements; and the possibility that stockholders or regulatory authorities may initiate proceedings against VOXX International Corporation and/or our officers and directors as a result of any restatements. Risk factors associated with our business, including some of the facts set forth herein, are detailed in the Company's Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended February 28, 2018.

Investor & Media Relations Contact:

Glenn Wiener / Gus Okwu

GW Communications (for VOXX) Tel: 212-786-6011 / 212-786-6014

Email: gwiener@GWCco.com / gokwu@GWCco.com

Disclaimer

VOXX International Corporation published this content on 02 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2018 19:02:02 UTC
