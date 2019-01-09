VOXX International Corporation : Reports Its Fiscal 2019 Third Quarter Financial Results 0 01/09/2019 | 04:36pm EST Send by mail :

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ: VOXX), a leading manufacturer and distributor of automotive and consumer technologies for global markets, today announced its financial results for its Fiscal 2019 third quarter and nine-months ended November 30, 2018. Pat Lavelle, President and CEO of VOXX International Corporation stated, "The steps we have and continue to take to improve gross margins and lower expenses resulted in a modest improvement in operating income, despite a $27 million reduction in sales. We have begun taking aggressive actions to restructure our Consumer Accessories segment and realign our international Premium Audio segment; actions we believe will result in a stronger and more profitable company going forward. We are focusing R&D resources to develop unique product solutions that will help VOXX expand sales in new and growing categories. Further, our balance sheet continues to improve as evidenced by the increase in our cash position and lower debt position compared to the Fiscal 2019 second quarter. We will be providing updates on our strategy and financial expectations as a result of the changes underway over the next quarter. All of us at VOXX with the support of our Board are focused on doing what is necessary to improve shareholder value." Fiscal 2019 and Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Results Comparisons Net sales for the Fiscal 2019 third quarter ended November 30, 2018 were $129.6 million as compared to net sales of $156.6 million in the comparable year-ago period, a decline of $26.9 million or 17.2%, the majority of which was in the Consumer Accessories segment, as anticipated. Fiscal 2019 third quarter Automotive segment sales were $45.1 million as compared to $40.6 million for the comparable Fiscal 2018 third quarter, an increase of $4.4 million or 10.9%. The year-over-year increase was driven by higher Automotive OEM sales, which increased by $6.6 million or 36.7%, partially offset by a $2.2 million or 9.5% reduction in Automotive aftermarket sales. The increase in OEM sales was related to higher sales of the Company's EVO rear-seat entertainment system to several Automotive OEM customers, including General Motors, Ford Motor Company, Nissan, and Mazda.





as compared to for the comparable Fiscal 2018 third quarter, an increase of or 10.9%. The year-over-year increase was driven by higher Automotive OEM sales, which increased by or 36.7%, partially offset by a or 9.5% reduction in Automotive aftermarket sales. The increase in OEM sales was related to higher sales of the Company's EVO rear-seat entertainment system to several Automotive OEM customers, including General Motors, Ford Motor Company, Nissan, and Mazda. Fiscal 2019 third quarter Premium Audio segment sales were $49.7 million as compared to $57.4 million for the comparable Fiscal 2018 third quarter, a decrease of $7.7 million or 13.5%. The decline in year-over-year sales was primarily driven by lower sales of certain discontinued products, lower sales in the European markets and a shift in sales strategy related to the e-commerce channel, partially offset by higher sales of commercial speakers in the custom installation channel. While Fiscal 2019 third quarter sales were lower on a year-over-year basis, domestic sales came in higher than the Company's internal forecast.





as compared to for the comparable Fiscal 2018 third quarter, a decrease of or 13.5%. The decline in year-over-year sales was primarily driven by lower sales of certain discontinued products, lower sales in the European markets and a shift in sales strategy related to the e-commerce channel, partially offset by higher sales of commercial speakers in the custom installation channel. While Fiscal 2019 third quarter sales were lower on a year-over-year basis, domestic sales came in higher than the Company's internal forecast. Fiscal 2019 third quarter Consumer Accessories segment sales were $34.7 million as compared to $58.5 million in the comparable Fiscal 2018 third quarter, a decrease of $23.8 million or 40.7%. Lower year-over-year sales were due to several factors, including higher initial load-ins of wearable devices and wireless products in last year's Fiscal third quarter, and lower sales in reception due to a large program that did not repeat, as well as lower volume in other legacy categories. Additionally, the Company reported lower international sales when comparing the Fiscal third quarter periods. Offsetting these declines were higher sales of Singsation, EyeLock and Project Nursery products, as well as increases in the smart home and security categories. The Company had and continues to exit certain lower margin product categories as part of its SKU rationalization program discussed in the prior period, which also contributed to the year-over-year sales decline. The gross margin for the Fiscal 2019 third quarter came in at 30.0% as compared to 26.5% for the same period last year, a year-over-year increase of 350 basis points. The Company reported gross margin improvements in all reporting segments: Automotive segment gross margins were 25.5% as compared to 23.5%, an increase of 200 basis points; Premium Audio segment gross margins were 36.7% as compared to 33.4%, an increase of 330 basis points; and Consumer Accessories gross margins were 25.3% as compared to 21.7%, an increase of 360 basis points. Total operating expenses for the Fiscal 2019 third quarter were $33.2 million as compared to $35.9 million in the Fiscal 2018 third quarter, a reduction of $2.7 million or 7.4%. The year-over-year improvement was primarily driven by a continued focus on lowering fixed expenses throughout the Company. When comparing the Fiscal 2019 and Fiscal 2018 third quarters, selling expenses declined by $1.0 million or 8.8%, and general and administrative expenses declined by $1.8 million or 9.7%, partially offset by a $0.1 million increase in Engineering and technical support expenses. The Company reported operating income of $5.7 million in the Fiscal 2019 third quarter as compared to operating income of $5.6 million in the comparable year-ago period, a modest increase driven by improved gross margins and lower expenses, despite lower sales volumes. Total other income, net for the Fiscal 2019 third quarter was $0.8 million as compared to total other income, net of $1.3 million in the comparable year ago period. The Fiscal 2019 third quarter included interest and bank charges of $(1.2) million, equity in income of equity investees of $1.7 million and other, net of $0.3 million. This compares to interest and bank charges of $(1.2) million, equity in income of equity investees of $2.0 million and other, net of $0.5 million in the Fiscal 2018 third quarter period. The Company reported net income from continuing operations of $10.6 million in the Fiscal 2019 third quarter as compared to net income from continuing operations of $7.5 million in the comparable year-ago period. The Fiscal 2018 third quarter includes a net loss from discontinued operations, net of tax of $0.4 million. Additionally, the Fiscal 2019 third quarter includes an income tax benefit from continuing operations of $(4.1) million as compared to an income tax benefit from continuing operations of $(0.6) million in the Fiscal 2018 third quarter. Excluding the net loss attributable to VOXX International Corporations non-controlling interest, net income attributable to VOXX International Corporation was $12.2 million in the Fiscal 2019 third quarter as compared to $8.6 million in the comparable year-ago period, a year-over-year improvement of $3.6 million. On a per share basis, the Company reported basic and diluted income per share attributable to VOXX International Corporation of $0.50 in the Fiscal 2019 third quarter as compared to basic earnings per share attributable to VOXX International Corporation of $0.36 and diluted earnings per share attributable to VOXX International Corporation of $0.35 in the Fiscal 2018 third quarter. Note, the Fiscal 2018 third quarter includes a basic and diluted loss per share of $(0.02) related to discontinued operations. The Company reported earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") of $11.5 million and $12.0 million for the Fiscal 2019 and Fiscal 2018 third quarters, respectively. Adjusted EBITDA for the Fiscal 2019 third quarter was $11.6 million as compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $12.2 million in the comparable year-ago period. Discontinued Operations On August 31, 2017, the Company completed its sale of Hirschmann Car Communication GmbH and its subsidiaries (collectively, "Hirschmann") to a subsidiary of TE Connectivity Ltd. The consideration received by the Company was €148.5 million. The purchase price, at the exchange rate as of the close of business on the Closing Date, approximated $177.0 million and is subject to adjustment based upon the final working capital. The Hirschmann subsidiary group, which was previously included within the Automotive segment, qualified to be presented as a discontinued operation in accordance with ASC 205-20 beginning in the Company's second quarter ended August 31, 2017 and is reflected as such during the three and nine-months ended November 30, 2018 . Balance Sheet Update As of November 30, 2018, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $48.7 million as compared to cash and cash equivalents of $51.7 million as of February 28, 2018. On a sequential basis, cash and cash equivalents improved by $4.5 million when compared to the period ending August 31, 2018. Total debt as of November 30, 2018 was $18.2 million as compared to total of $18.9 million as of February 28, 2018. Total long-term debt, net of debt issuance costs as of November 30, 2018 was $5.8 million as compared to $8.5 million as of February 28, 2018, an improvement of $2.7 million. Further details can be found in Footnote 16 of the Company's Form 10-Q on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Conference Call and Webcast Information The Company will be hosting its conference call and webcast on Thursday, January 10, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern. Interested parties can participate by visiting www.voxxintl.com, and clicking on the webcast in the Investor Relations section or via teleconference (toll-free: 877-303-9079; international: 970-315-0461 / conference ID: 4481589). A replay will also be available on the Company's website approximately one hour after completion of the call. Non-GAAP Measures EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Diluted Adjusted EBITDA per common share are not financial measures recognized by GAAP. EBITDA represents net (loss) income attributable to VOXX International Corporation, computed in accordance with GAAP, before interest expense and bank charges, taxes, and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA adjusted for stock-based compensation expense, impairment charges, gains on the sale of discontinued operations, losses on certain forward contracts, and investment gains. Depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation and asset impairment charges are non- cash items. Diluted Adjusted EBITDA per common share represents the Company's diluted earnings per common share based on Adjusted EBITDA. We present EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Diluted Adjusted EBITDA per common share in this Form 10-Q because we consider them to be useful and appropriate supplemental measures of our performance. Adjusted EBITDA and Diluted Adjusted EBITDA per common share help us to evaluate our performance without the effects of certain GAAP calculations that may not have a direct cash impact on our current operating performance. In addition, the exclusion of certain costs or gains relating to non-recurring events allows for a more meaningful comparison of our results from period-to-period. These non-GAAP measures, as we define them, are not necessarily comparable to similarly entitled measures of other companies and may not be an appropriate measure for performance relative to other companies. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Diluted Adjusted EBITDA per common share should not be assessed in isolation from, are not intended to represent, and should not be considered to be more meaningful measures than, or alternatives to, measures of operating performance as determined in accordance with GAAP. About VOXX International Corporation VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ: VOXX) has grown into a worldwide leader in many automotive and consumer electronics and accessories categories, as well as premium high-end audio. Today, VOXX International is a global company, with an extensive distribution network that includes power retailers, mass merchandisers, 12-volt specialists and most of the world's leading automotive manufacturers. The Company has an international footprint in Europe, Asia and Latin America, and a growing portfolio, which is comprised of over 30 trusted brands. For additional information, please visit our website at www.voxxintl.com. Safe Harbor Statement Except for historical information contained herein, statements made in this release that would constitute forward-looking statements may involve certain risks and uncertainties. All forward-looking statements made in this release are based on currently available information and the Company assumes no responsibility to update any such forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, may cause actual results to differ materially from the results suggested in the forward-looking statements. The factors include, but are not limited to risks that may result from changes in the Company's business operations; our ability to keep pace with technological advances; significant competition in the automotive, premium audio and consumer accessories businesses; our relationships with key suppliers and customers; quality and consumer acceptance of newly introduced products; market volatility; non-availability of product; excess inventory; price and product competition; new product introductions; foreign currency fluctuations and concerns regarding the European debt crisis; restrictive debt covenants; the possibility that the review of our prior filings by the SEC may result in changes to our financial statements; and the possibility that stockholders or regulatory authorities may initiate proceedings against VOXX International Corporation and/or our officers and directors as a result of any restatements. Risk factors associated with our business, including some of the facts set forth herein, are detailed in the Company's Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended February 28, 2018. Company Contact :

Glenn Wiener, President

GW Communications

Tel: 212-786-6011

Email: gwiener@GWCco.com - Tables to Follow – VOXX International Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except share and per share data)





November 30, 2018

February 28, 2018 Assets

(unaudited)



Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 48,718



$ 51,740

Accounts receivable, net

84,639



81,116

Inventory, net

118,816



117,992

Receivables from vendors

463



493

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

28,598



14,007

Income tax receivable

499



511

Total current assets

281,733



265,859

Investment securities

3,243



4,167

Equity investment

22,108



21,857

Property, plant and equipment, net

61,200



65,259

Goodwill

54,785



54,785

Intangible assets, net

135,041



150,320

Deferred income tax assets

24



24

Other assets

2,590



13,373

Total assets

$ 560,724



$ 575,644

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

$ 37,097



$ 34,700

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

33,776



36,350

Income taxes payable

1,371



2,587

Accrued sales incentives

16,606



14,020

Current portion of long-term debt

10,417



7,730

Total current liabilities

99,267



95,387

Long-term debt, net of debt issuance costs

5,754



8,476

Capital lease obligation

628



699

Deferred compensation

2,529



3,369

Deferred income tax liabilities

14,853



12,217

Other tax liabilities

1,377



2,191

Other long-term liabilities

3,014



3,187

Total liabilities

127,422



125,526

Commitments and contingencies







Stockholders' equity:







Preferred stock:







No shares issued or outstanding

—



—

Common stock:







Class A, $.01 par value, 60,000,000 shares authorized, 24,106,194 shares issued and

21,938,100 shares outstanding at both November 30, 2018 and February 28, 2018

242



256

Class B Convertible, $.01 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized, 2,260,954 shares

issued and outstanding at both November 30, 2018 and February 28, 2018

22



22

Paid-in capital

296,788



296,395

Retained earnings

185,142



194,673

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(16,932)



(14,222)

Treasury stock, at cost, 2,168,094 shares of Class A Common Stock at both November

30, 2018 and February 28, 2018

(21,176)



(21,176)

Total VOXX International Corporation stockholders' equity

444,086



455,948

Non-controlling interest

(10,784)



(5,830)

Total stockholders' equity

433,302



450,118

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 560,724



$ 575,644

VOXX International Corporation and Subsidiaries Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss) (In thousands, except share and per share data)





Three Months Ended

November 30,

Nine Months Ended

November 30,



2018

2017

2018

2017 Net sales

$ 129,637



$ 156,563



$ 339,359



$ 384,856

Cost of sales

90,714



115,044



241,696



284,772

Gross profit

38,923



41,519



97,663



100,084



















Operating expenses:















Selling

10,363



11,357



30,661



34,805

General and administrative

16,482



18,258



49,632



59,095

Engineering and technical support

6,368



6,261



18,349



20,298

Intangible asset impairment charges

—



—



9,814



—

Total operating expenses

33,213



35,876



108,456



114,198

Operating income (loss)

5,710



5,643



(10,793)



(14,114)



















Other income (expense):















Interest and bank charges

(1,174)



(1,215)



(3,391)



(4,850)

Equity in income of equity investee

1,695



2,004



5,146



5,734

Investment gain

—



—



—



1,416

Impairment of Venezuela investment properties

—



—



(3,473)



—

Other, net

260



477



1,173



(7,772)

Total other income (expense), net

781



1,266



(545)



(5,472)



















Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes

6,491



6,909



(11,338)



(19,586)

Income tax (benefit) expense from continuing operations

(4,078)



(568)



3,147



(4,531)

Net income (loss) from continuing operations

10,569



7,477



(14,485)



(15,055)



















Net (loss) income from discontinued operations, net of tax

—



(368)



—



32,342

Net income (loss)

10,569



7,109



(14,485)



17,287

Less: net loss attributable to non-controlling interest

(1,642)



(1,535)



(4,954)



(5,433)

Net income (loss) attributable to VOXX International Corporation

$ 12,211



$ 8,644



$ (9,531)



$ 22,720



















Other comprehensive (loss) income:















Foreign currency translation adjustments

(1,263)



(170)



(3,333)



27,669

Derivatives designated for hedging

50



226



542



(960)

Pension plan adjustments

20



(2)



57



1,688

Unrealized holding (loss) gain on available-for-sale investment

securities, net of tax

—



(3)



24



74

Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax

(1,193)



51



(2,710)



28,471

Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to VOXX International Corporation

$ 11,018



$ 8,695



$ (12,241)



$ 51,191



















Income (loss) income per share - basic:















Continuing operations attributable to VOXX International Corporation

$ 0.50



$ 0.37



$ (0.39)



$ (0.40)

Discontinued operations attributable to VOXX International Corporation

$ —



$ (0.02)



$ —



$ 1.34

Attributable to VOXX International Corporation

$ 0.50



$ 0.36



$ (0.39)



$ 0.94



















Income (loss) income per share - diluted:















Continuing operations attributable to VOXX International Corporation

$ 0.50



$ 0.37



$ (0.39)



$ (0.40)

Discontinued operations attributable to VOXX International Corporation

$ —



$ (0.02)



$ —



$ 1.34

Attributable to VOXX International Corporation

$ 0.50



$ 0.35



$ (0.39)



$ 0.94



















Weighted-average common shares outstanding (basic)

24,355,791



24,238,493



24,355,791



24,222,973

Weighted-average common shares outstanding (diluted)

24,628,836



24,498,144



24,355,791



24,222,973

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income Attributable to VOXX International Corporation to EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and

Diluted Adjusted EBITDA per Common Share (2)





Three Months Ended

November 30,

Nine Months Ended

November 30,



2018

2017

2018

2017 Net income (loss) attributable to VOXX International Corporation

$ 12,211



$ 8,644



$ (9,531)



$ 22,720

Adjustments:















Interest expense and bank charges (1)

771



921



2,252



4,327

Depreciation and amortization (1)

2,580



2,685



7,886



11,162

Income tax expense

(4,078)



(205)



3,147



1,939

EBITDA

11,484



12,045



3,754



40,148

Stock-based compensation

159



146



393



445

Intangible asset impairment charges

—



—



9,814



—

Impairment of Venezuela investment properties

—



—



3,473



—

Gain on sale of discontinued operation

—



—



—



(36,118)

Loss on forward contracts attributable to sale of business

—



—



—



6,618

Investment gain

—



—



—



(1,416)

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 11,643



$ 12,191



$ 17,434



$ 9,677

Diluted (loss) income per common share attributable to VOXX International Corporation

$ 0.50



$ 0.35



$ (0.39)



$ 0.94

Diluted Adjusted EBITDA per common share attributable to VOXX International Corporation

$ 0.47



$ 0.50



$ 0.72



$ 0.40



(1) For purposes of calculating Adjusted EBITDA for the Company, interest expense and bank charges, as well as

depreciation and amortization, have been adjusted in order to exclude the non-controlling interest portion of these

expenses attributable to EyeLock LLC.

(2) EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Diluted Adjusted EBITDA per common share in this presentation are based on a reconciliation to Net income attributable to VOXX International Corporation, which includes net (loss) income from both continuing and discontinued operations for all periods presented, as the Company sold its Hirschmann subsidiary on August 31, 2017. View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/voxx-international-corporation-reports-its-fiscal-2019-third-quarter-financial-results-300775936.html SOURCE VOXX International Corporation

