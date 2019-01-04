VOXX International : Klipsch To Debut New Tech-Focused Audio Solutions at CES 2019

CONTACT: Jill Escol

Klipsch To Debut New Tech-Focused Audio Solutions at CES 2019

Indianapolis, Ind. (January 3, 2019) - Klipsch®, a tech-driven audio company, announces today that it will debut a variety of innovative, premium sound solutions that are easy to use for a variety of applications at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2019. New products include a family of small wireless in-ear headphones that allow people to listen comfortably on the go, and premium sound solutions that are vast upgrades to television sound - including, wireless room or portable speakers with voice command functionality, feature-rich sound bars and wireless home theater speakers.

The Klipsch T5 family of in-ear headphones are small in size and weight, yet powerful in performance, technology, materials and comfort. Each model features the brand's patented oval ear tips for ultimate comfort and an excellent seal for noise isolation and improved bass. There are four headphones in the lineup to complement a variety of lifestyles and use cases, such as the company's first-ever T5 True Wireless ear buds, active lifestyle and professional versions, and a wired model. Prices range from $59-199 (US MSRP). Available spring 2019.

Klipsch is expanding its award-winning line of Heritage Wireless speakers. The company recently announced the introduction of The Three with Google Assistant built in and will debut new finish options, as well as smaller, portable options with similar technology, premium materials and impressive sound. Prices range from $149-$499 (US MSRP). Available spring and summer 2019.

Five new Klipsch sound bars will be showcased at CES 2019 that are a major upgrade to stand-alone television sound, enhancing movies and music with clarity and realism. The sound bars are designed with quality materials and horn-loaded technology to look and sound more like the brand's premium Reference speakers than run-of-the-mill black plastic tubes. Models range from 40"-54" in width, with power and dynamics increasing with size. Klipsch Bar 40G becomes a personal assistant with the Google Assistant built in, Bar 48W is compatible with the Google Assistant, Alexa and AirPlay 2 and includes DTS Virtual:X immersive surround sound, and Klipsch Bar 54A adds an overhead dimension of sound with Dolby Atmos technology and discrete elevation drivers. The sound bars may be purchased with or without subwoofers. Prices range from $299-$1,599 (US MSRP). Available spring 2019, with a couple models shipping this fall.

Klipsch will demonstrate its latest version of easy-to-set-up and use, high resolution wireless speakers with WiSA technology. The speakers are designed for people thatwant the simplicity of a sound bar and high performance multi-channel capable audio from WiSA Ready TV's, gaming systems and computers (connects through a USB transmitter). Notably, the price for a Klipsch 5.1 wireless home theater speaker system is approximately half the cost of the company's first generation offering. Available early 2019.

Klipsch will have active demonstrations of these speakers in their CES booth #13529 in the Central Hall. Visit Klipsch.com/CES for press kit and additional product information.

To learn more about the Klipsch the Klipsch brand and its products, visit Klipsch.com.

About Klipsch Audio

In 1946 Paul W. Klipsch, inventor, acoustics pioneer and maverick, founded Klipsch Audio with the sole purpose of bringing the power, detail and emotion of the live music experience into his living room. Through the use of highly efficient speaker designs, handcrafted cabinetry and a thirst for real engineering breakthroughs - Klipsch, the great American loudspeaker company, was born in Hope, AR. Today, our diverse range of quality audio products includes speakers and headphones for almost any consumer and professional application - including cinema, whole-house, wireless, home theater and portable offerings. Honoring our founder's legacy, Klipsch continues to be the legendary high-performance brand of choice for audiophiles and aficionados around the world. We are the Keepers of the Sound®. Klipsch Group, Inc. is a VOXX International Company (NASDAQ: VOXX).