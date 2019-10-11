VOXX International : Quarterly report which provides a continuing view of a company's financial position
10/11/2019
UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
FORM 10-Q
QUARTERLY REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934
For the quarterly period ended August 31, 2019
TRANSITION REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934
Commission file number: 0-28839
VOXX International Corporation
Delaware
13-1964841
2351 J Lawson Blvd., Orlando, Florida
32824
(800) 654-7750
Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:
Class A Common Stock $.01 par value
VOXX
The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC
As of October 9, 2019
Class A Common Stock
21,929,788 Shares
Class B Common Stock
2,260,954 Shares
VOXX International Corporation and Subsidiaries
Table of Contents
PART I
FINANCIAL INFORMATION
Item 1
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Consolidated Balance Sheets at August 31, 2019 (unaudited) and February 28, 2019
Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive (Loss) Income for the Three and Six
Months Ended August 31, 2019 and 2018
Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Stockholders' Equity for the Three and Six Months Ended August 31,
2019 and 2018
Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows for the Six Months Ended August 31, 2019 and 2018
Item 2
Notes to Unaudited Consolidated Financial Statements
MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF
Item 3
OPERATIONS
QUANTITATIVE AND QUALITATIVE DISCLOSURES ABOUT MARKET RISK
Item 4
CONTROLS AND PROCEDURES
PART II
OTHER INFORMATION
Item 1
LEGAL PROCEEDINGS
Item 1A
RISK FACTORS
Item 2
UNREGISTERED SALES OF EQUITY SECURITIES AND USE OF PROCEEDS
Item 6
EXHIBITS
SIGNATURES
PART I - FINANCIAL INFORMATION
ITEM 1. FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
VOXX International Corporation and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
August 31,
February 28,
2019
2019
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
39,294
$
58,236
Accounts receivable, net
68,371
73,391
Inventory, net
114,568
102,379
Receivables from vendors
366
1,009
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
9,605
10,449
Income tax receivable
1,239
921
Total current assets
233,443
246,385
Investment securities
2,518
2,858
Equity investment
21,688
21,885
Property, plant and equipment, net
59,864
60,493
Operating lease, right of use asset
2,301
-
Goodwill
54,785
54,785
Intangible assets, net
115,769
119,449
Deferred income tax assets
78
79
Other assets
1,937
2,877
Total assets
$
492,383
$
508,811
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
33,844
$
31,143
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
36,352
39,129
Income taxes payable
1,099
1,349
Accrued sales incentives
10,948
13,574
Current portion of long-term debt
6,665
10,021
Total current liabilities
88,908
95,216
Long-term debt, net of debt issuance costs
5,958
5,776
Finance lease liabilities, less current portion
974
516
Operating lease liabilities, less current portion
1,762
-
Deferred compensation
2,517
2,605
Deferred income tax liabilities
4,015
5,284
Other tax liabilities
1,128
1,332
Other long-term liabilities
2,481
2,981
Total liabilities
107,743
113,710
Redeemable equity (see Note 7)
1,770
-
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock:
No shares issued or outstanding (see Note 20)
-
-
Common stock:
Class A, $.01 par value, 60,000,000 shares authorized, 24,306,194 and 24,106,194 shares issued and
21,929,788 and 21,938,100 shares outstanding at August 31, 2019 and February 28, 2019, respectively
244
242
Class B Convertible, $.01 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized, 2,260,954 shares issued and outstanding at
both August 31, 2019 and February 28, 2019
22
22
Paid-in capital
298,289
296,946
Retained earnings
141,470
148,582
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(18,231)
(16,944)
421,794
428,848
Less: Treasury stock, at cost, 2,376,406 and 2,168,094 shares of Class A Common Stock at August 31, 2019 and February
(22,159)
(21,176)
28, 2019, respectively
Less: Redeemable equity
(1,770)
-
Total VOXX International Corporation stockholders' equity
397,865
407,672
Non-controlling interest
(14,995)
(12,571)
Total stockholders' equity
382,870
395,101
Total liabilities, redeemable equity, and stockholders' equity
$
492,383
$
508,811
VOXX International Corporation and Subsidiaries
Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive (Loss) Income
Three months ended
Six months ended
August 31,
August 31,
2019
2018
2019
2018
Net sales
$
90,246
$
108,867
$
183,700
$
209,722
Cost of sales
66,477
77,804
133,922
150,982
Gross profit
23,769
31,063
49,778
58,740
Operating expenses:
Selling
8,701
9,604
18,582
20,298
General and administrative
17,782
17,038
35,207
33,150
Engineering and technical support
5,035
6,070
10,842
11,981
Intangible asset impairment charges (see Note 10)
-
9,814
-
9,814
Total operating expenses
31,518
42,526
64,631
75,243
Operating loss
(7,749)
(11,463)
(14,853)
(16,503)
Other income (expense):
Interest and bank charges
(887)
(1,117)
(1,884)
(2,217)
Equity in income of equity investee
1,265
1,637
2,705
3,451
Investment gain (see Note 3)
775
-
775
-
Impairment of Venezuela investment properties (see Note 18)
-
(3,473)
-
(3,473)
Other, net
547
252
2,191
913
Total other income (expense), net
1,700
(2,701)
3,787
(1,326)
Loss before income taxes
(6,049)
(14,164)
(11,066)
(17,829)
Income tax expense (benefit)
1,115
8,338
(1,530)
7,225
Net loss
(7,164)
(22,502)
(9,536)
(25,054)
Less: net loss attributable to non-controlling interest
(1,200)
(1,699)
(2,424)
(3,312)
Net loss attributable to VOXX International Corporation
$
(5,964)
$
(20,803)
$
(7,112)
$
(21,742)
Other comprehensive (loss) income:
Foreign currency translation adjustments
(215)
(50)
(1,026)
(2,070)
Derivatives designated for hedging
(177)
50
(284)
492
Pension plan adjustments
9
1
23
37
Unrealized holding gain on available-for-sale investment securities, net of tax
-
-
-
24
Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax
(383)
1
(1,287)
(1,517)
Comprehensive loss attributable to VOXX International Corporation
$
(6,347)
$
(20,802)
$
(8,399)
$
(23,259)
Loss per share - basic: Attributable to VOXX International Corporation
$
(0.24)
$
(0.85)
$
(0.29)
$
(0.89)
Loss per share - diluted: Attributable to VOXX International Corporation
$
(0.24)
$
(0.85)
$
(0.29)
$
(0.89)
Weighted-average common shares outstanding (basic)
24,481,477
24,355,791
24,457,482
24,355,791
Weighted-average common shares outstanding (diluted)
24,481,477
24,355,791
24,457,482
24,355,791
