VOXX International : Quarterly report which provides a continuing view of a company's financial position

10/11/2019 | 03:01am EDT

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 10-Q

(Mark One)

QUARTERLY REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

For the quarterly period ended August 31, 2019

or

  • TRANSITION REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

Commission file number: 0-28839

VOXX International Corporation

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Delaware

(State or other jurisdiction of

13-1964841

incorporation or organization)

(IRS Employer Identification No.)

2351 J Lawson Blvd., Orlando, Florida

32824

(Address of principal executive offices)

(Zip Code)

(800) 654-7750

(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class:

Trading Symbol:

Name of Each Exchange on which Registered

Class A Common Stock $.01 par value

VOXX

The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports), and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days. Yes No

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically every Interactive Data File required to be submitted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T (§232.405 of this chapter) during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit such files). Yes No

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, a smaller reporting company or an emerging growth company, as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act.:

Large accelerated filer

Accelerated filer

Non-accelerated filer

Smaller reporting company

Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a shell company (as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act). Yes No

Number of shares of each class of the issuer's common stock outstanding as of the latest practicable date.

Class

As of October 9, 2019

Class A Common Stock

21,929,788 Shares

Class B Common Stock

2,260,954 Shares

VOXX International Corporation and Subsidiaries

Table of Contents

PART I

FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Item 1

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Consolidated Balance Sheets at August 31, 2019 (unaudited) and February 28, 2019

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive (Loss) Income for the Three and Six

Months Ended August 31, 2019 and 2018

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Stockholders' Equity for the Three and Six Months Ended August 31,

2019 and 2018

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows for the Six Months Ended August 31, 2019 and 2018

Item 2

Notes to Unaudited Consolidated Financial Statements

MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF

Item 3

OPERATIONS

QUANTITATIVE AND QUALITATIVE DISCLOSURES ABOUT MARKET RISK

Item 4

CONTROLS AND PROCEDURES

PART II

OTHER INFORMATION

Item 1

LEGAL PROCEEDINGS

Item 1A

RISK FACTORS

Item 2

UNREGISTERED SALES OF EQUITY SECURITIES AND USE OF PROCEEDS

Item 6

EXHIBITS

SIGNATURES

2

Page

3

5

6

7

8

33

45

45

46

46

46

47

48

PART I - FINANCIAL INFORMATION

ITEM 1. FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

VOXX International Corporation and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

August 31,

February 28,

2019

2019

(unaudited)

Assets

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

39,294

$

58,236

Accounts receivable, net

68,371

73,391

Inventory, net

114,568

102,379

Receivables from vendors

366

1,009

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

9,605

10,449

Income tax receivable

1,239

921

Total current assets

233,443

246,385

Investment securities

2,518

2,858

Equity investment

21,688

21,885

Property, plant and equipment, net

59,864

60,493

Operating lease, right of use asset

2,301

-

Goodwill

54,785

54,785

Intangible assets, net

115,769

119,449

Deferred income tax assets

78

79

Other assets

1,937

2,877

Total assets

$

492,383

$

508,811

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable

$

33,844

$

31,143

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

36,352

39,129

Income taxes payable

1,099

1,349

Accrued sales incentives

10,948

13,574

Current portion of long-term debt

6,665

10,021

Total current liabilities

88,908

95,216

Long-term debt, net of debt issuance costs

5,958

5,776

Finance lease liabilities, less current portion

974

516

Operating lease liabilities, less current portion

1,762

-

Deferred compensation

2,517

2,605

Deferred income tax liabilities

4,015

5,284

Other tax liabilities

1,128

1,332

Other long-term liabilities

2,481

2,981

Total liabilities

107,743

113,710

Commitments and contingencies (see Note 24)

Redeemable equity (see Note 7)

1,770

-

Stockholders' equity:

Preferred stock:

No shares issued or outstanding (see Note 20)

-

-

Common stock:

Class A, $.01 par value, 60,000,000 shares authorized, 24,306,194 and 24,106,194 shares issued and

21,929,788 and 21,938,100 shares outstanding at August 31, 2019 and February 28, 2019, respectively

244

242

Class B Convertible, $.01 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized, 2,260,954 shares issued and outstanding at

both August 31, 2019 and February 28, 2019

22

22

Paid-in capital

298,289

296,946

Retained earnings

141,470

148,582

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(18,231)

(16,944)

421,794

428,848

Less: Treasury stock, at cost, 2,376,406 and 2,168,094 shares of Class A Common Stock at August 31, 2019 and February

(22,159)

(21,176)

28, 2019, respectively

Less: Redeemable equity

(1,770)

-

Total VOXX International Corporation stockholders' equity

397,865

407,672

Non-controlling interest

(14,995)

(12,571)

Total stockholders' equity

382,870

395,101

3

Total liabilities, redeemable equity, and stockholders' equity

$

492,383

$

508,811

See accompanying notes to unaudited consolidated financial statements.

4

VOXX International Corporation and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive (Loss) Income

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

Three months ended

Six months ended

August 31,

August 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018

Net sales

$

90,246

$

108,867

$

183,700

$

209,722

Cost of sales

66,477

77,804

133,922

150,982

Gross profit

23,769

31,063

49,778

58,740

Operating expenses:

Selling

8,701

9,604

18,582

20,298

General and administrative

17,782

17,038

35,207

33,150

Engineering and technical support

5,035

6,070

10,842

11,981

Intangible asset impairment charges (see Note 10)

-

9,814

-

9,814

Total operating expenses

31,518

42,526

64,631

75,243

Operating loss

(7,749)

(11,463)

(14,853)

(16,503)

Other income (expense):

Interest and bank charges

(887)

(1,117)

(1,884)

(2,217)

Equity in income of equity investee

1,265

1,637

2,705

3,451

Investment gain (see Note 3)

775

-

775

-

Impairment of Venezuela investment properties (see Note 18)

-

(3,473)

-

(3,473)

Other, net

547

252

2,191

913

Total other income (expense), net

1,700

(2,701)

3,787

(1,326)

Loss before income taxes

(6,049)

(14,164)

(11,066)

(17,829)

Income tax expense (benefit)

1,115

8,338

(1,530)

7,225

Net loss

(7,164)

(22,502)

(9,536)

(25,054)

Less: net loss attributable to non-controlling interest

(1,200)

(1,699)

(2,424)

(3,312)

Net loss attributable to VOXX International Corporation

$

(5,964)

$

(20,803)

$

(7,112)

$

(21,742)

Other comprehensive (loss) income:

Foreign currency translation adjustments

(215)

(50)

(1,026)

(2,070)

Derivatives designated for hedging

(177)

50

(284)

492

Pension plan adjustments

9

1

23

37

Unrealized holding gain on available-for-sale investment securities, net of tax

-

-

-

24

Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax

(383)

1

(1,287)

(1,517)

Comprehensive loss attributable to VOXX International Corporation

$

(6,347)

$

(20,802)

$

(8,399)

$

(23,259)

Loss per share - basic: Attributable to VOXX International Corporation

$

(0.24)

$

(0.85)

$

(0.29)

$

(0.89)

Loss per share - diluted: Attributable to VOXX International Corporation

$

(0.24)

$

(0.85)

$

(0.29)

$

(0.89)

Weighted-average common shares outstanding (basic)

24,481,477

24,355,791

24,457,482

24,355,791

Weighted-average common shares outstanding (diluted)

24,481,477

24,355,791

24,457,482

24,355,791

See accompanying notes to unaudited consolidated financial statements.

5

Disclaimer

VOXX International Corporation published this content on 10 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2019 07:00:06 UTC
