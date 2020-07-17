Log in
Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund    IHD

VOYA EMERGING MARKETS HIGH DIVIDEND EQUI

(IHD)
Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund : July 15, 2020

07/17/2020 | 12:46pm EDT

July 15, 2020

IMPORTANT INFORMATION REGARDING QUARTERLY DISTRIBUTION

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund

DISTRIBUTION NOTICE - We are providing shareholders of the Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (the "Fund") with an estimate of the source of the Fund's quarterly distribution as required by current securities laws. THIS NOTICE IS FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. NO ACTION IS REQUIRED ON YOUR PART. These estimates may, and likely will, vary over time based on the investment activities of the Fund and changes in the value of its portfolio investments. The final determination of the source and tax characteristics of all distributions will be made after December 31, 2020 and reported to you on Form 1099-DIV early in 2021.

The Fund estimates that the distribution payable on July 15, 2020 is comprised of approximately 32% net investment income and 68% return of capital.

SEC-19-IHD-07152020

Disclaimer

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund published this content on 15 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2020 16:45:06 UTC
