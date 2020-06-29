Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Voya Financial, Inc.    VOYA

VOYA FINANCIAL, INC.

(VOYA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Voya Financial : Announces Adjustment to Exercise Price of Warrants Issued Pursuant to the Warrant Agreement, Dated May 7, 2013

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/29/2020 | 04:17pm EDT

On June 26, 2020, Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA) paid a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share on its common stock, par value $0.01 per share (“Common Stock”). As a consequence, the exercise price of the Warrants to purchase shares of Common Stock (the “Warrants”), issued pursuant to the Warrant Agreement dated May 7, 2013 (the “Warrant Agreement”), has been adjusted, in accordance with Section 6.01 of the Warrant Agreement, from $48.38 to $48.22 per share of Common Stock for which a Warrant is exercisable. In accordance with Section 6.02 of the Warrant Agreement, the number of shares of Common Stock for which each Warrant is exercisable has been adjusted to 1.003309771. The foregoing adjustments are each effective as of June 26, 2020.

About Voya Financial®

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), helps Americans plan, invest and protect their savings — to get ready to retire better. Serving the financial needs of approximately 13.8 million individual and institutional customers in the United States, Voya is a Fortune 500 company that had $7.5 billion in revenue in 2019. The company had $538 billion in total assets under management and administration as of March 31, 2020. With a clear mission to make a secure financial future possible — one person, one family, one institution at a time — Voya’s vision is to be America’s Retirement Company®. Certified as a “Great Place to Work” by the Great Place to Work® Institute, Voya is equally committed to conducting business in a way that is socially, environmentally, economically and ethically responsible. Voya has been recognized as a 2020 World’s Most Admired Company by Fortune magazine; one of the 2020 World’s Most Ethical Companies® by the Ethisphere Institute; as a member of the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index; and as a “Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion” on the Disability Equality Index by Disability:IN. For more information, visit voya.com. Follow Voya Financial on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter @Voya.

VOYA-IR


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on VOYA FINANCIAL, INC.
04:17pVOYA FINANCIAL : Announces Adjustment to Exercise Price of Warrants Issued Pursu..
BU
06/25VOYA FINANCIAL : Retained as Single Service Provider for CalPERS Supplemental In..
BU
06/24VOYA FINANCIAL : Aon Launches New Pooled Employer Plan for Retirement Savings
PR
06/23VOYA FINANCIAL : Jane Conway Joins Voya Investment Management as Head of Distrib..
BU
06/22VOYA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT : 's Senior Loan Team to Present at American Bankers ..
BU
06/11VOYA FINANCIAL : Selected as New Service Provider for the Anchor Brewing Company..
BU
06/09VOYA FINANCIAL : Mourns the Passing of J. Barry Griswell, Director
BU
06/03VOYA FINANCIAL : to Present on J.P. Morgan Life Insurance CIO Call
BU
06/01VOYA FINANCIAL : Assurant, Inc., Selects Voya Investment Management for Portfoli..
BU
06/01VOYA FINANCIAL : New Voya Survey Finds Americans Would Rather Sanitize Their Hom..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 5 551 M - -
Net income 2020 626 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 12,5x
Yield 2020 1,39%
Capitalization 5 703 M 5 703 M -
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,03x
Nbr of Employees 6 000
Free-Float 87,6%
Chart VOYA FINANCIAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Voya Financial, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOYA FINANCIAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 56,46 $
Last Close Price 45,21 $
Spread / Highest target 48,2%
Spread / Average Target 24,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,46%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rodney Owen Martin Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Nancy Ferrara Executive VP-Operations & Continuous Improvement
Michael S. Smith Chief Financial & Risk Officer
Santhosh Keshavan Chief Information Officer
David K. Zwiener Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOYA FINANCIAL, INC.-25.86%5 703
BLACKROCK, INC.6.40%81 530
UBS GROUP AG-12.11%40 616
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-27.84%32 159
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC.-2.38%27 065
STATE STREET CORPORATION-23.48%21 304
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group