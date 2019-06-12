Voya Financial : Announces Redemption of 5.500% Senior Notes due 2022

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA) (“Voya” or the “Company”) announced today that it has called for the redemption of all of its 5.500% Senior Notes due 2022 (the “2022 Notes”), of which $96,791,000 aggregate principal amount is outstanding. The 2022 Notes will be redeemed on July 12, 2019 at a redemption price equal to the greater of (i) 100% of the principal amount of the 2022 Notes to be redeemed plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the Redemption Date, or (ii) the Make-Whole Redemption Amount (the “Redemption Price”). The Company intends to fund the redemption amount from the net proceeds it expects to receive from its recent registered public offering of $300 million aggregate principal amount of depositary shares representing interests in its 5.35% Fixed-Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series B.

COMMENTARY REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this press release, including those describing the redemption and the anticipated source of funds for the redemption, constitute forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent only Voya’s belief regarding future events. It is possible that actual results will differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results indicated in these statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ from those in any forward-looking statement also include those described under “Risk Factors,” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations-Trends and Uncertainties” in Voya’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, filed with the SEC on March 14, 2019, in Voya’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2019, filed with the SEC on May 8, 2019, and the other filings Voya makes with the SEC.

About Voya Financial®

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), helps Americans plan, invest and protect their savings — to get ready to retire better. Serving the financial needs of approximately 13.8 million individual and institutional customers in the United States, Voya is a Fortune 500 company that had $8.5 billion in revenue in 2018. The company had $547 billion in total assets under management and administration as of March 31, 2019. With a clear mission to make a secure financial future possible — one person, one family, one institution at a time — Voya’s vision is to be America’s Retirement Company®. Certified as a “Great Place to Work” by the Great Place to Work® Institute, Voya is equally committed to conducting business in a way that is socially, environmentally, economically and ethically responsible. Voya has been recognized as one of the 2019 World’s Most Ethical Companies® by the Ethisphere Institute; as a member of the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index; and as a “Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion” on the Disability Equality Index by Disability:IN.

