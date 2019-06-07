Voya Financial : Celebrates Sixth National Day of Service

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), recently celebrated its sixth
National Day of Service, an annual company-wide initiative designed to
maximize the company’s commitment to make a meaningful difference in the
communities in which its employees live and work. During this one day,
employees across Voya’s 10 major sites, as well as the company’s virtual
population, volunteered more than 12,000 hours by participating in
nearly 350 events in support of more than 200 local nonprofits across
the U.S.
“Voya’s annual National Day of Service is an incredible opportunity to
witness the power of the collective energy and passion that our people
generously give to our communities,” said Voya Financial Chairman and
CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. “The participation from our employees, across
the country and in support of hundreds of causes, is a tangible example
of Voya’s culture and corporate value, “We Care.”
During its National Day of Service, Voya employees supported their local
communities by building homes, mentoring children and young adults in
career advancement and financial literacy, revitalizing green spaces in
their communities and packaging meals for those less fortunate, among
other contributions. According to Independent
Sector, the 12,000 hours that Voya employees contributed during the
company’s 2019 National Day of Service can be estimated at $313,551, if
services were hired by nonprofit partners. This year, Voya also reached
an important milestone with Feeding
Children Everywhere: After packaging 155,140 meals at 10 locations
this year, Voya exceeded 1 million meals packed since their partnership
began in 2014.
“Each year, Voya employees demonstrate a commitment to improve the
communities where they live and work that goes beyond this one day
event,” said Angela D. Harrell, senior vice president, chief diversity &
corporate responsibility officer, Voya Financial, and president, Voya
Foundation. “Our employees consistently contribute their talents and
financial support to better their communities. Voya further supports
these volunteering and giving efforts by providing employees with 40
hours of paid volunteer time each year and $5,000 in matching gifts for
eligible nonprofits.”
