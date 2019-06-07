Voya Financial : Celebrates Sixth National Day of Service

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), recently celebrated its sixth National Day of Service, an annual company-wide initiative designed to maximize the company’s commitment to make a meaningful difference in the communities in which its employees live and work. During this one day, employees across Voya’s 10 major sites, as well as the company’s virtual population, volunteered more than 12,000 hours by participating in nearly 350 events in support of more than 200 local nonprofits across the U.S.

“Voya’s annual National Day of Service is an incredible opportunity to witness the power of the collective energy and passion that our people generously give to our communities,” said Voya Financial Chairman and CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. “The participation from our employees, across the country and in support of hundreds of causes, is a tangible example of Voya’s culture and corporate value, “We Care.”

During its National Day of Service, Voya employees supported their local communities by building homes, mentoring children and young adults in career advancement and financial literacy, revitalizing green spaces in their communities and packaging meals for those less fortunate, among other contributions. According to Independent Sector, the 12,000 hours that Voya employees contributed during the company’s 2019 National Day of Service can be estimated at $313,551, if services were hired by nonprofit partners. This year, Voya also reached an important milestone with Feeding Children Everywhere: After packaging 155,140 meals at 10 locations this year, Voya exceeded 1 million meals packed since their partnership began in 2014.

“Each year, Voya employees demonstrate a commitment to improve the communities where they live and work that goes beyond this one day event,” said Angela D. Harrell, senior vice president, chief diversity & corporate responsibility officer, Voya Financial, and president, Voya Foundation. “Our employees consistently contribute their talents and financial support to better their communities. Voya further supports these volunteering and giving efforts by providing employees with 40 hours of paid volunteer time each year and $5,000 in matching gifts for eligible nonprofits.”

About Voya Financial®

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), helps Americans plan, invest and protect their savings — to get ready to retire better. Serving the financial needs of approximately 13.8 million individual and institutional customers in the United States, Voya is a Fortune 500 company that had $8.5 billion in revenue in 2018. The company had $547 billion in total assets under management and administration as of March 31, 2019. With a clear mission to make a secure financial future possible — one person, one family, one institution at a time — Voya’s vision is to be America’s Retirement Company®. Certified as a “Great Place to Work” by the Great Place to Work® Institute, Voya is equally committed to conducting business in a way that is socially, environmentally, economically and ethically responsible. Voya has been recognized as one of the 2019 World’s Most Ethical Companies® by the Ethisphere Institute; as a member of the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index; and as a “Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion” on the Disability Equality Index by Disability:IN. For more information, visit voya.com. Follow Voya Financial on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter @Voya.

VOYA-IR

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190607005034/en/