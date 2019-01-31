Log in
Voya Financial : Declares Common and Preferred Stock Dividends

01/31/2019

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA) announced today that its board of directors has declared a common stock dividend of $0.01 per share for the first quarter of 2019. The dividend is payable on Mar. 27, 2019 to shareholders of record as of Feb. 28, 2019.

Voya also announced today that its board of directors has declared a semi-annual dividend of $31.1354 per share on the company’s 6.125% fixed-rate reset non-cumulative preferred stock. The preferred dividend is payable on Mar. 15, 2019 to shareholders of record as of Feb. 28, 2019.

About Voya Financial®

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), helps Americans plan, invest and protect their savings — to get ready to retire better. Serving the financial needs of approximately 14.3 million individual and institutional customers in the United States, Voya is a Fortune 500 company that had $8.6 billion in revenue in 2017. The company had $543 billion in total assets under management and administration as of September 30, 2018. With a clear mission to make a secure financial future possible — one person, one family, one institution at a time — Voya’s vision is to be America’s Retirement Company®. Certified as a “Great Place to Work” by the Great Place to Work® Institute, Voya is equally committed to conducting business in a way that is socially, environmentally, economically and ethically responsible. Voya has been recognized as one of the 2018 World’s Most Ethical Companies® by the Ethisphere Institute; one of the 2018 World’s Most Admired Companies by Fortune magazine; as a member of the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index; and as a “Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion” on the Disability Equality Index by Disability:IN. For more information, visit voya.com. Follow Voya Financial on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter @Voya.

VOYA-IR


© Business Wire 2019
