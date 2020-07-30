Voya Financial : Declares Common and Preferred Stock Dividends

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA) announced today that its board of directors has declared a common stock dividend of $0.15 per share for the third quarter of 2020. The common stock dividend is payable on Sept. 28, 2020 to shareholders of record as of Aug. 31, 2020.

Voya’s board also declared a semi-annual dividend of $30.625 per share on the company’s Series A 6.125% fixed-rate reset non-cumulative preferred stock (the “Series A Preferred Stock”). The board also declared a quarterly dividend of $13.3750 per share on the company’s Series B 5.35% fixed-rate reset non-cumulative preferred stock (the “Series B Preferred Stock”), equivalent to $0.334375 per depositary share, each of which represents a 1/40th ownership interest in a share of Series B Preferred Stock. Both preferred stock dividends are payable on Sept. 15, 2020 to shareholders of record as of Aug. 31, 2020.

About Voya Financial®

