News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Voya Financial : Declares Common and Preferred Stock Dividends

07/30/2020 | 05:47pm EDT

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA) announced today that its board of directors has declared a common stock dividend of $0.15 per share for the third quarter of 2020. The common stock dividend is payable on Sept. 28, 2020 to shareholders of record as of Aug. 31, 2020.

Voya’s board also declared a semi-annual dividend of $30.625 per share on the company’s Series A 6.125% fixed-rate reset non-cumulative preferred stock (the “Series A Preferred Stock”). The board also declared a quarterly dividend of $13.3750 per share on the company’s Series B 5.35% fixed-rate reset non-cumulative preferred stock (the “Series B Preferred Stock”), equivalent to $0.334375 per depositary share, each of which represents a 1/40th ownership interest in a share of Series B Preferred Stock. Both preferred stock dividends are payable on Sept. 15, 2020 to shareholders of record as of Aug. 31, 2020.

About Voya Financial®

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), helps Americans plan, invest and protect their savings — to get ready to retire better. Serving the financial needs of approximately 13.8 million individual and institutional customers in the United States, Voya is a Fortune 500 company that had $7.5 billion in revenue in 2019. The company had $538 billion in total assets under management and administration as of March 31, 2020. With a clear mission to make a secure financial future possible — one person, one family, one institution at a time — Voya’s vision is to be America’s Retirement Company®. Certified as a “Great Place to Work” by the Great Place to Work® Institute, Voya is equally committed to conducting business in a way that is socially, environmentally, economically and ethically responsible. Voya has been recognized as a 2020 World’s Most Admired Company by Fortune magazine; one of the 2020 World’s Most Ethical Companies® by the Ethisphere Institute; as a member of the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index; and as a “Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion” on the Disability Equality Index by Disability:IN. For more information, visit voya.com. Follow Voya Financial on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter @Voya.

VOYA-IR VOYA-CF


© Business Wire 2020
