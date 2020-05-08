Log in
Voya Financial : Joins 100Kin10 Network to Help Train and Retain 100,000 Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Teachers by 2021

05/08/2020 | 10:01am EDT

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), has announced that it has joined 100Kin10, a national network committed to providing children with an enhanced Science, Technology, Mathematics and Engineering (STEM) education. Voya’s inclusion in this network will help to drive 100Kin10’s pledge to add 100,000 STEM teachers to America’s classrooms by 2021.

100Kin10 enlists the nation’s top academic institutions, nonprofits, foundations, companies and government agencies to make strong commitments; amplify their capacity and impact through collaboration, learning and funding; and catalyze solutions to large-scale problems by leveraging the strength of the network and its resources. Together, this leads to the systemic change needed to overcome the challenges of providing all students with high-quality STEM learning.

“At Voya, we invest in educators as they build strong societies by cultivating and inspiring tomorrow’s leaders,” said Braeden Mayrisch, director, Social Impact. “Joining the 100Kin10 network is a step toward amplifying their contributions, and ensuring we are recruiting and training the next generation of educators to help students prepare for the workforce.”

Voya Financial and Voya Foundation — the company’s charitable giving arm — are committed to serving K-12 and higher education communities. Through signature programs, Voya STEM Futures and Voya Teacher Voices, Voya is focused on providing students with STEM knowledge vital to be competitive in the 21st century workforce, as well as empowering educators.

Voya’s long-standing support of educators reinforces its commitment to investing in the communities where its employees live and serve. Voya has awarded more than $5 million in grants to approximately 2,260 educators across the U.S. through its signature program, Unsung Heroes, since the program’s inception more than 20 years ago, and is now in its 16th year of support of the National Teacher of the Year program.

In his 2011 State of the Union address, President Obama issued a call for adding 100,000 STEM teachers to our nation’s schools over the coming decade. 100Kin10 emerged in 2011 to activate the country to respond to that urgent call. With 28 founding partners, today 100Kin10 brings together over 280 of the nation’s top academic institutions, nonprofits, foundations, companies and government agencies to train and retain 100,000 STEM teachers over 10 years.

About Voya Foundation

Voya Foundation’s mission is to improve the quality of life in communities where Voya Financial operates and its employees and customers live. Voya Foundation provides grants and establishes signature partnerships in the areas of financial literacy and children’s education and fosters employee engagement to deepen our positive impact on the community. For more information, visit www.VoyaFoundation.com.

About Voya Financial®

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), helps Americans plan, invest and protect their savings — to get ready to retire better. Serving the financial needs of approximately 13.8 million individual and institutional customers in the United States, Voya is a Fortune 500 company that had $7.5 billion in revenue in 2019. The company had $538 billion in total assets under management and administration as of March 31, 2020. With a clear mission to make a secure financial future possible — one person, one family, one institution at a time — Voya’s vision is to be America’s Retirement Company®. Certified as a “Great Place to Work” by the Great Place to Work® Institute, Voya is equally committed to conducting business in a way that is socially, environmentally, economically and ethically responsible. Voya has been recognized as a 2020 World’s Most Admired Company by Fortune magazine; one of the 2020 World’s Most Ethical Companies® by the Ethisphere Institute; as a member of the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index; and as a “Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion” on the Disability Equality Index by Disability:IN. For more information, visit voya.com. Follow Voya Financial on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter @Voya.

VOYA-IR


