Voya Financial : Prices Offering of Series B Preferred Stock

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) (“Voya” or the “Company”) today
announced it has priced a registered public offering (the “Offering”) of
12 million depositary shares, each of which represents a 1/40th
interest in a share of its 5.35% Fixed-Rate Reset Non-Cumulative
Preferred Stock, Series B, $1,000 liquidation preference per share
(equivalent to $25.00 per depositary share). The public offering price
is $25.00 per depositary share for an aggregate public offering price of
$300 million. The offering is subject to customary closing conditions
and is expected to close on June 18, 2019.
Voya intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering to purchase or
redeem certain outstanding notes of Voya and for general corporate
purposes.
Voya intends to apply for listing of the depositary shares on the New
York Stock Exchange under the symbol “VOYAPrB.” Wells Fargo Securities,
LLC, BofA Securities, Inc., Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and Citigroup
Global Markets Inc. are acting as Joint Book-Running Managers for the
Offering.
This press release is neither an offer to sell, nor a solicitation of an
offer to buy, depositary shares or any other securities, and shall not
constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, or a
sale of, depositary shares, or any other securities, in any jurisdiction
in which such offer, solicitation or sale is unlawful. The Offering is
being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement filed
with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). The Offering is
being made only by means of a prospectus and related preliminary
prospectus supplement, which may be obtained by visiting the SEC’s
website at www.sec.gov.
Alternatively, you may request these documents by calling Wells Fargo
Securities, LLC. at 1-800-645-3751; BofA Securities, Inc. at
1-800-294-1322; Morgan Stanley & Co., LLC at 1-866-718-1649; or
Citigroup Global Markets Inc. at 1-800-831-9146.
COMMENTARY REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Certain statements in this press release, including those describing the
closing of the Offering and the expected use of proceeds from the
Offering, constitute forward looking statements. These statements are
not historical facts but instead represent only Voya’s belief regarding
future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain
and outside Voya’s control. It is possible that actual results will
differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results indicated in
these statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ from
those in any forward-looking statement also include those described
under “Risk Factors,” “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial
Condition and Results of Operations-Trends and Uncertainties” and
“Business-Closed Blocks-CBVA” in Voya’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for
the year ended December 31, 2018, filed with the SEC on March 14, 2019,
in Voya’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31,
2019 filed with the SEC on May 8, 2019, and the other filings Voya makes
with the SEC.
About Voya Financial®
Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA), helps Americans plan, invest and
protect their savings — to get ready to retire better. Serving the
financial needs of approximately 13.8 million individual and
institutional customers in the United States, Voya is a Fortune 500
company that had $8.5 billion in revenue in 2018. The company had $547
billion in total assets under management and administration as of March
31, 2019. With a clear mission to make a secure financial future
possible — one person, one family, one institution at a time — Voya’s
vision is to be America’s Retirement Company®. Certified as a
“Great Place to Work” by the Great Place to Work® Institute,
Voya is equally committed to conducting business in a way that is
socially, environmentally, economically and ethically responsible. Voya
has been recognized as one of the 2019 World’s Most Ethical Companies®
by the Ethisphere Institute; as a member of the Bloomberg Gender
Equality Index; and as a “Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion”
on the Disability Equality Index by Disability:IN.
