VOYA FINANCIAL, INC.

(VOYA)
Voya Financial : Schedules Announcement of Third-Quarter 2019 Results

10/09/2019 | 08:09am EDT

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), announced today that it will host a webcast and conference call on its financial results for the third quarter of 2019 on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. ET. Voya will issue a press release announcing the company’s financial results for the third quarter of 2019 after the market closes on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019.

When issued, the press release, along with the company’s investor supplement for the third quarter of 2019, will be available on the company’s investor relations website at investors.voya.com.

The conference call webcast, which will include a slide presentation, will be streamed live on the company’s investor relations website at investors.voya.com. Please access the webcast at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the conference call to download and install any necessary software. A replay of the webcast will be available at investors.voya.com starting at approximately 1 p.m. ET on Nov. 6, 2019.

About Voya Financial®
Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), helps Americans plan, invest and protect their savings — to get ready to retire better. Serving the financial needs of approximately 13.8 million individual and institutional customers in the United States, Voya is a Fortune 500 company that had $8.5 billion in revenue in 2018. The company had $560 billion in total assets under management and administration as of June 30, 2019. With a clear mission to make a secure financial future possible — one person, one family, one institution at a time — Voya’s vision is to be America’s Retirement Company®. Certified as a “Great Place to Work” by the Great Place to Work® Institute, Voya is equally committed to conducting business in a way that is socially, environmentally, economically and ethically responsible. Voya has been recognized as one of the 2019 World’s Most Ethical Companies® by the Ethisphere Institute; as a member of the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index; and as a “Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion” on the Disability Equality Index by Disability:IN. For more information, visit voya.com. Follow Voya Financial on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter @Voya.

Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 8 319 M
EBIT 2019 1 183 M
Net income 2019 664 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 0,68%
P/E ratio 2019 10,6x
P/E ratio 2020 8,85x
Capi. / Sales2019 0,85x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,83x
Capitalization 7 077 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 59,80  $
Last Close Price 50,67  $
Spread / Highest target 34,2%
Spread / Average Target 18,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,32%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rodney Owen Martin Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Nancy Ferrara Executive VP-Operations & Continuous Improvement
Michael S. Smith Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Santhosh Keshavan Chief Information Officer
David K. Zwiener Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOYA FINANCIAL, INC.26.23%7 077
BLACKROCK, INC.5.18%65 435
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-10.07%39 903
UBS GROUP-13.98%38 761
STATE STREET CORPORATION-12.56%20 548
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION6.20%18 799
