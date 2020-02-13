Voya Financial : Selected as New Service Provider for Food Retailer Weis Markets' Retirement Plan

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), announced that its retirement business has been selected as the new recordkeeper and service provider for the Weis Markets, Inc., Retirement Savings Plan.

Weis Markets, a mid-Atlantic food retailer based in Sunbury, Pennsylvania, currently operates 198 stores with more than 23,000 employees in Pennsylvania, Maryland, New York, New Jersey, West Virginia, Virginia, and Delaware. The plan, which transitioned to Voya in December of 2019, represents roughly $200 million in assets under administration and approximately 5,600 participants.

“Voya cares about people. They care about each other along with their clients, and they want to get it right, no matter how much time it will take,” said Marie Underkoffler, director of Benefits for Weis Markets. “They have the patience to listen, recommend, and move forward. Most importantly, it’s clear that they communicate with all types of employees, including those with disabilities. With this community of individuals in our employee base, it’s a different conversation when it comes to planning for their future. Voya understands how to include those conversations in their entire process, which is something we truly value.”

As part of its commitment to advancing the retirement readiness of all Americans, Voya will provide Weis Markets and its employees with industry-leading decision and planning tools, as well as plan participant communication and financial education programs that inform, engage and encourage positive action. This includes Voya’s myOrangeMoney® participant website and retirement-income-estimating capabilities.

“The Weis Markets’ mission to deliver an exceptional client experience by offering the best in service, quality and product very much aligns with our goals at Voya to deliver the same experience for our customers,” said Bill Harmon, president, Retirement Corporate Markets for Voya Financial. “We’re excited to start this new relationship with the Weis team and look forward to supporting their employees with their retirement goals as they work to achieve a secure financial future.”

Voya is uniquely positioned in the market to serve retirement plans of all sizes and across all segments, including large, complex 401(k) plans. As an industry leader and advocate for greater retirement readiness, Voya Financial is committed to delivering on its vision to be America's Retirement Company® and its mission to make a secure financial future possible — one person, one family, one institution at a time.

About Voya Financial®

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), helps Americans plan, invest and protect their savings — to get ready to retire better. Serving the financial needs of approximately 13.8 million individual and institutional customers in the United States, Voya is a Fortune 500 company that had $7.5 billion in revenue in 2019. The company had $603 billion in total assets under management and administration as of Dec. 31, 2019. With a clear mission to make a secure financial future possible — one person, one family, one institution at a time — Voya’s vision is to be America’s Retirement Company®. Certified as a “Great Place to Work” by the Great Place to Work® Institute, Voya is equally committed to conducting business in a way that is socially, environmentally, economically and ethically responsible. Voya has been recognized as a 2020 World’s Most Admired Company by Fortune magazine; one of the 2019 World’s Most Ethical Companies® by the Ethisphere Institute; as a member of the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index; and as a “Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion” on the Disability Equality Index by Disability:IN. For more information, visit voya.com. Follow Voya Financial on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter @Voya.

