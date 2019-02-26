Voya Financial : honored as one of the 2019 World's Most Ethical Companies® by the Ethisphere Institute

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA), announced today that the company has
been recognized by the Ethisphere Institute, a global leader in defining
and advancing the standards of ethical business practices, as one of the 2019
World’s Most Ethical Companies for the sixth consecutive year. Voya
has earned this distinction every year it has been eligible.
The World’s Most Ethical Companies designation identifies those
companies that value and leverage ethical business practices to set
expectations and increase performance for all stakeholders. Research has
found that, when indexed, World’s Most Ethical Companies outperformed
the U.S. Large Cap Index over five years by 14.4 percent and over three
years by 10.5 percent.
“At Voya, our culture, the character of our brand and our commitment to
transparency are a credit to our people,” said Rodney O. Martin, Jr.,
chairman and CEO, Voya Financial, Inc. “We are honored and proud to be
recognized for our commitment to ethical business practices.”
Voya is one of only five companies to be recognized in the financial
services category. In total, 128 honorees were recognized, spanning 21
countries and 50 industries. Honorees had record levels of integrating
ethical corporate cultures, community engagement and empowering their
workforces.
“The World’s Most Ethical Companies are recognized as organizations who
can be trusted to continually raise the standards of ethical corporate
behavior,” said Ethisphere’s CEO, Timothy Erblich. “I congratulate
everyone at Voya for earning distinction as one of the World’s Most
Ethical Companies for the sixth consecutive year.”
Methodology & Scoring
The World’s Most Ethical Companies assessment is based upon the
Ethisphere Institute’s Ethics
Quotient® (EQ) framework, which offers a quantitative way
to assess a company’s performance in an objective, consistent and
standardized manner. The information collected provides a comprehensive
sampling of definitive criteria of core competencies rather than all
aspects of corporate governance, risk, sustainability, compliance and
ethics.
Scores are generated in five key categories: ethics and compliance
program (35 percent), culture of ethics (20 percent), corporate
citizenship and responsibility (20 percent), governance (15 percent) and
leadership and reputation (10 percent). All companies that participate
in the assessment process receive their scores, providing them with
valuable insights into how they stack up against leading organizations.
Honorees
The full list of the 2019 World’s Most Ethical Companies can be found at https://worldsmostethicalcompanies.com/honorees.
Best practices and insights from the 2019 honorees will be released in a
report and webcast in March and April of this year. Sign
up to receive the report.
About Voya Financial®
Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), helps Americans plan, invest and
protect their savings — to get ready to retire better. Serving the
financial needs of approximately 13.8 million individual and
institutional customers in the United States, Voya is a Fortune 500
company that had $8.6 billion in revenue in 2018. The company had $467
billion in total assets under management and administration as of Dec.
31, 2018. With a clear mission to make a secure financial future
possible — one person, one family, one institution at a time — Voya’s
vision is to be America’s Retirement Company®. Certified as a
“Great Place to Work” by the Great Place to Work® Institute,
Voya is equally committed to conducting business in a way that is
socially, environmentally, economically and ethically responsible. Voya
has been recognized as one of the 2019 World’s Most Ethical Companies®
by the Ethisphere Institute, one of the 2018 World’s Most Admired
Companies by Fortune magazine and one of the Top Green Companies
in the U.S. by Newsweek magazine. For more information, visit voya.com.
About the Ethisphere Institute
The Ethisphere® Institute is the global leader in defining
and advancing the standards of ethical business practices that fuel
corporate character, marketplace trust and business success. Ethisphere
has deep expertise in measuring and defining core ethics standards using
data-driven insights that help companies enhance corporate character and
measure and improve culture. Ethisphere honors superior achievement
through its World’s Most Ethical Companies recognition program and
provides a community of industry experts with the Business Ethics
Leadership Alliance (BELA). More information about Ethisphere can be
found at: https://ethisphere.com.
“World’s Most Ethical Companies” and “Ethisphere” names and marks are
registered trademarks of Ethisphere LLC.
