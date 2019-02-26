Voya Financial : honored as one of the 2019 World's Most Ethical Companies® by the Ethisphere Institute

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA), announced today that the company has been recognized by the Ethisphere Institute, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices, as one of the 2019 World’s Most Ethical Companies for the sixth consecutive year. Voya has earned this distinction every year it has been eligible.

The World’s Most Ethical Companies designation identifies those companies that value and leverage ethical business practices to set expectations and increase performance for all stakeholders. Research has found that, when indexed, World’s Most Ethical Companies outperformed the U.S. Large Cap Index over five years by 14.4 percent and over three years by 10.5 percent.

“At Voya, our culture, the character of our brand and our commitment to transparency are a credit to our people,” said Rodney O. Martin, Jr., chairman and CEO, Voya Financial, Inc. “We are honored and proud to be recognized for our commitment to ethical business practices.”

Voya is one of only five companies to be recognized in the financial services category. In total, 128 honorees were recognized, spanning 21 countries and 50 industries. Honorees had record levels of integrating ethical corporate cultures, community engagement and empowering their workforces.

“The World’s Most Ethical Companies are recognized as organizations who can be trusted to continually raise the standards of ethical corporate behavior,” said Ethisphere’s CEO, Timothy Erblich. “I congratulate everyone at Voya for earning distinction as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies for the sixth consecutive year.”

Methodology & Scoring

The World’s Most Ethical Companies assessment is based upon the Ethisphere Institute’s Ethics Quotient® (EQ) framework, which offers a quantitative way to assess a company’s performance in an objective, consistent and standardized manner. The information collected provides a comprehensive sampling of definitive criteria of core competencies rather than all aspects of corporate governance, risk, sustainability, compliance and ethics.

Scores are generated in five key categories: ethics and compliance program (35 percent), culture of ethics (20 percent), corporate citizenship and responsibility (20 percent), governance (15 percent) and leadership and reputation (10 percent). All companies that participate in the assessment process receive their scores, providing them with valuable insights into how they stack up against leading organizations.

Honorees

The full list of the 2019 World’s Most Ethical Companies can be found at https://worldsmostethicalcompanies.com/honorees.

Best practices and insights from the 2019 honorees will be released in a report and webcast in March and April of this year. Sign up to receive the report.

About Voya Financial®

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), helps Americans plan, invest and protect their savings — to get ready to retire better. Serving the financial needs of approximately 13.8 million individual and institutional customers in the United States, Voya is a Fortune 500 company that had $8.6 billion in revenue in 2018. The company had $467 billion in total assets under management and administration as of Dec. 31, 2018. With a clear mission to make a secure financial future possible — one person, one family, one institution at a time — Voya’s vision is to be America’s Retirement Company®. Certified as a “Great Place to Work” by the Great Place to Work® Institute, Voya is equally committed to conducting business in a way that is socially, environmentally, economically and ethically responsible. Voya has been recognized as one of the 2019 World’s Most Ethical Companies® by the Ethisphere Institute, one of the 2018 World’s Most Admired Companies by Fortune magazine and one of the Top Green Companies in the U.S. by Newsweek magazine. For more information, visit voya.com. Follow Voya Financial on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter @Voya.

About the Ethisphere Institute

The Ethisphere® Institute is the global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices that fuel corporate character, marketplace trust and business success. Ethisphere has deep expertise in measuring and defining core ethics standards using data-driven insights that help companies enhance corporate character and measure and improve culture. Ethisphere honors superior achievement through its World’s Most Ethical Companies recognition program and provides a community of industry experts with the Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA). More information about Ethisphere can be found at: https://ethisphere.com.

“World’s Most Ethical Companies” and “Ethisphere” names and marks are registered trademarks of Ethisphere LLC.

