News Summary

Voya Investment Management : Announces Changes to the Shareholder Special Meetings for a Number of its Investment Funds

04/06/2020 | 06:06pm EDT

Voya Euro STOXX 50® Index Portfolio (“Euro STOXX 50® Index Portfolio”), Voya FTSE 100 Index® Portfolio (“FTSE 100 Index® Portfolio”), Voya Hang Seng Index Portfolio (“Hang Seng Index Portfolio”), and Voya Japan TOPIX Index® Portfolio (“Japan TOPIX Index® Portfolio”) announced today that the location of the Special Meeting of Shareholders (the “Special Meeting”) of Euro STOXX 50® Index Portfolio, FTSE 100 Index® Portfolio, Hang Seng Index Portfolio, and Japan TOPIX Index® Portfolio (each, a “Portfolio” and collectively, the “Portfolios”) has been changed.

As previously announced, the Special Meeting will be held on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Mountain Standard Time. In light of public health concerns regarding the coronavirus pandemic, the Special Meeting will be held in a virtual meeting format, by conference call only. Shareholders will not be able to attend the Special Meeting in person and only shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 10, 2020 (the “Record Date”) may attend the Special Meeting by conference call.

At the Special Meeting, shareholders of each Portfolio will be asked to vote on Plans of Liquidation for the Portfolios. As described in the proxy materials for the Special Meeting previously distributed, any shareholder of record of a Portfolio as of the Record Date is entitled to notice of, and to vote at, the Special Meeting, and is also entitled to vote at any adjournments or postponements thereof. Shareholders of record as of the Record Date may attend the Special Meeting by calling one of the following Dial-In numbers ((312) 626-6799, (646) 876-9923, (346) 248-7799, (669) 900-6833, (253) 215-8782 or (301) 715-8592)), and entering the Meeting ID# (679 927 362) and Password (041620), as prompted. When asked for a Participant ID#, please press # and follow the prompts. Shareholders of record as of the Record Date may vote during the Special Meeting by following the instructions provided during the conference call. If shareholders of record as of the Record Date expect to attend the Special Meeting by conference call, the Portfolios ask that they please call Shareholder Services toll-free at 1-800-992-0180.

Regardless of whether shareholders of record as of the Record Date plan to attend the Special Meeting by conference call, the Portfolios urge them to vote and submit promptly their Proxy Ballot so that it is received no later than April 15, 2020, by one of the methods described in the proxy materials for the Special Meeting. The Proxy Statement is available on the Internet at www.proxyvote.com/voya. The Proxy Ballot included with the proxy materials previously distributed will not be updated to reflect the change in location and may continue to be used to vote shares in connection with the Special Meeting.

About Voya® Investment Management

A leading, active asset management firm, Voya Investment Management manages, as of December 31, 2019, over $223 billion for affiliated and external institutions as well as individual investors. With more than 40 years of history in asset management, Voya Investment Management has the experience and resources to provide clients with investment solutions with an emphasis on equities, fixed income, and multi-asset strategies and solutions. Voya Investment Management was named in 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019 as a “Best Places to Work” by Pensions and Investments magazine. For more information, visit voyainvestments.com. Follow Voya Investment Management on Twitter @VoyaInvestments.


