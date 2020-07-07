Voya Investment Management : Hires Tom Frost as Head of EMEA Insurance and Pension Solutions

Voya Investment Management, the asset management business of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA) announced today it has hired Tom Frost as head of EMEA Insurance and Pension Solutions. Based in London, Frost reports to Charlie Shaffer, head of Distribution and John Simone, head of Insurance Solutions.

In this new role, Frost is responsible for delivering asset management solutions to Insurance, Pension and Sovereign Wealth clients in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

“Investment Management has delivered back to back record years in asset raising – establishing a reputation across Europe and Asia for delivering hard to manufacture, differentiating solutions in Fixed Income and Credit to institutional investors,” said Shaffer. “Tom’s addition expands on this success – providing our clients with a proven partner with a demonstrated track record of innovation, client focus and a solutions mind set.”

Frost will also build upon the success of Voya’s Insurance Solutions team. “By leveraging our 40 year history as an insurance balance sheet investor and asset manager, we built a $15bn external client insurance solutions business from scratch in 5 years,” said Simone, head of Insurance Solutions. “Our playbook is built around a deep understanding of our clients’ priorities and requirements and a proven expertise in delivering solutions to meet their needs. Tom’s demonstrated track record as a trusted client advisor will help us deliver these solutions to EMEA investors.”

Prior to joining Voya, Frost was head of Business Development, EMEA for Interitus Advisory, a Private Equity firm in London. Prior to joining Interitus, Frost served as Head of Business Development for Caxton, a multi-strategy Hedge Fund in London. Prior to Caxton, Tom was a managing director and Head of UK Insurance and Pensions for Credit Suisse from 2008 to 2016 – where he worked closely with Shaffer in his role as global head of Distribution for Credit Suisse Asset Management.

About Voya Investment Management

A leading, active asset management firm, Voya Investment Management manages, as of March 31, 2020, more than $210 billion for affiliated and external institutions as well as individual investors. With over 40 years of history in asset management, Voya Investment Management has the experience and resources to provide clients with investment solutions with an emphasis on equities, fixed income, and multi-asset strategies and solutions. Voya Investment Management was named in 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019 as a “Best Places to Work” by Pensions and Investments magazine. For more information, visit voyainvestments.com. Follow Voya Investment Management on Twitter @VoyaInvestments.

