Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund : Board Approves Changes to Sub-Adviser, Fees, and Strategies for Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund

The Board of Trustees (“the Board”) of Voya Global Equity Dividend and
Premium Opportunity Fund (the “Fund”) (NYSE: IGD) has approved
changes to the Fund’s sub-advisory relationship. In connection with
these approvals, the investment strategies and portfolio managers of the
Fund will change and the Fund’s investment advisory fee rate and expense
limit arrangements will be reduced as described below. Each of the
foregoing changes will be effective on or about May 6, 2019.
Sub-Advisory Relationship
The
Fund’s Board has appointed Voya Investment Management Co. LLC (“Voya IM”
or “Sub-Adviser”) to serve as the sole sub‐adviser to the Fund beginning
on May 6, 2019, following the termination of the current sub‐advisory
agreement between Voya Investments, LLC (the “Adviser”) and NNIP
Advisors B.V. Voya IM currently serves as a consultant to the Adviser,
although it does not manage any of the Fund’s assets.
Investment Strategies
The Fund
will maintain its current investment objective of seeking to provide a
high level of income with capital appreciation as a secondary investment
objective. The Fund will continue to pursue an option overlay strategy
in the same manner as the current strategy. Upon the implementation of
the changes, Voya IM will employ a dividend focused quantitative
strategy in selecting equity investments for the Fund. A description of
the revised portions of the Fund’s equity investment strategies are
included below:
Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its
managed assets in a portfolio of common stocks of dividend paying
companies located throughout the world, including the U.S. The Fund’s
secondary investment objective is capital appreciation.
The Fund seeks to invest in a portfolio of equity securities included in
the MSCI World IndexSM (the “Index”) and will select
securities based upon quantitative analysis. The Sub-Adviser uses an
internally developed quantitative computer model to create a target
universe of global securities with above average dividend yields
compared to the Index, which the Sub-Adviser believes exhibit stable
dividend yields within each geographic region and industry sector. The
model also seeks to exclude from the target universe securities issued
by companies that the Sub-Adviser believes exhibit characteristics that
indicate that they are at risk of reducing or eliminating the dividends
paid on their securities. Once the Sub-Adviser creates this target
universe, the Sub-Adviser seeks to identify the most attractive
securities within various geographic regions and sectors by ranking each
security relative to other securities within its region or sector, as
applicable, using proprietary fundamental sector-specific models. The
Sub-Adviser then uses optimization techniques to seek to achieve the
portfolio’s target dividend yield, manage target beta, determine active
weights, and neutralize region and sector exposures in order to create a
portfolio that the Sub-Adviser believes will provide the potential for
maximum total return consistent with maintaining lower volatility than
the Index. Under certain market conditions, the Fund will likely earn a
lower level of total return than it would in the absence of its strategy
of maintaining a relatively lower level of volatility.
For a period after May 6th until on or about May 20th,
Voya IM will work to transition the Fund’s portfolio in accordance with
the investment strategy described herein. During this time, the Fund may
deviate from its stated investment objectives and strategies, and the
Fund’s limitations on permissible investments and investment
restrictions may not apply. Transition of the Fund’s investments may
result in the realization of taxable capital gains and may have an
adverse effect on the Fund’s performance during the period of the
transition. In addition, these transactions will also result in
transactional costs, which will be borne equally by the Adviser and the
Fund.
Portfolio Management
Effective
with the implementation of the changes discussed herein, Paul Zemsky
CFA, Vincent Costa, CFA, Peg DiOrio, CFA and Steve Wetter, of Voya IM,
will become the Fund’s portfolio managers, responsible for the day to
day management of the Fund. Paul Zemsky serves as Portfolio Manager, and
Chief Investment Officer of Voya IM’s Multi-Asset Strategies. Mr. Zemsky
joined Voya IM in 2005 as head of derivative strategies. Vinnie Costa
serves as Head of the global equities team and as portfolio manager for
the U.S. and Global active quantitative strategies and the U.S. large
cap value portfolios. Mr. Costa joined Voya IM in April 2006 as head of
portfolio management for quantitative equity. Peg DiOrio and Steve
Wetter serve as portfolio managers on the quantitative equity team and
both joined the firm in 2012.
Revised Fee Arrangements
The
Fund’s Board also approved a reduction in the Fund’s management fee and
expense limitation arrangements. Set out below are the Fund’s current
and new fee arrangements:
Current Management Fee Rate
Management Fee Rate effective
May 6, 2019
1.15% of the Fund’s average
daily managed assets1
0.85% of the Fund’s average
daily managed assets
Current Expense Limit
Expense Limit effective May 6, 2019
1.20%
1.00%
1Managed assets are defined as the Fund’s average daily gross
asset value, minus the sum of the Fund’s accrued and unpaid dividends on
any outstanding preferred shares and accrued liabilities (other than
liabilities for the principal amount of any borrowings incurred,
commercial paper or notes issued by the Fund and the liquidation
preference of any outstanding preferred shares).
About Voya Investment Management
A leading, active asset
management firm, Voya Investment Management manages, as of September 30,
2018, more than $210 billion for affiliated and external institutions as
well as individual investors. With 40 years of history in asset
management, Voya Investment Management has the experience and resources
to provide clients with investment solutions with an emphasis on
equities, fixed income, and multi-asset strategies and solutions. Voya
Investment Management was named in 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018 as a “Best
Places to Work” by Pensions and Investments magazine. For more
information, visit voyainvestments.com.
