Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund : July 15, 2020

07/17/2020 | 12:46pm EDT

July 15, 2020

IMPORTANT INFORMATION REGARDING MONTHLY DISTRIBUTION

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund

DISTRIBUTION NOTICE - We are providing shareholders of the Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (the "Fund") with an estimate of the source of the Fund's monthly distribution as required by current securities laws. THIS NOTICE IS FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. NO ACTION IS REQUIRED ON YOUR PART. These estimates may, and likely will, vary over time based on the investment activities of the Fund and changes in the value of its portfolio investments. The final determination of the source and tax characteristics of all distributions will be made after December 31, 2020 and reported to you on Form 1099-DIV early in 2021.

The Fund estimates that the distribution payable on July 15, 2020 is comprised of approximately 26% net investment income and 74% return of capital.

SEC19-IGD-07152020

Disclaimer

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund published this content on 15 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2020 16:45:06 UTC
