Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd : , Industrials and Materials Fund Declares Quarterly Distribution

0
09/17/2018 | 11:08pm CEST

Voya Investment Management, the asset management business of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), announced the quarterly distribution on the common shares of one of its closed-end funds: Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE: IDE) (the “Fund”).

With respect to the Fund, the distribution will be paid on October 15, 2018, to shareholders of record on October 2, 2018. The ex-dividend date is October 1, 2018. The distribution per share for the Fund is $0.290.

The Fund intends to make regular quarterly distributions based on the past and projected performance of the Fund. The amount of quarterly distributions may vary, depending on a number of factors. As portfolio and market conditions change, the rate of distributions on the common shares may change. There can be no assurance that a Fund will be able to declare a distribution in each period. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

The following information is required under the Fund’s managed distribution policy and sets forth an estimate of the sources of the Fund’s distribution paid July 16, 2018 and distributions paid fiscal year-to-date. Amounts are expressed on a per common share basis and as a percentage of the distribution amount.

 
Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund
Source  

July

Distribution

 

% of July
Distribution

 

Cumulative
Distributions paid Fiscal
Year-to-Date

 

% of the Cumulative
Distributions paid Fiscal
Year-to-Date1

Net Investment Income

 

$

0.079

 

27.22

%

 

$

0.126

 

21.65

%

Net Realized Short-Term
Capital Gains

  $ 0.010   3.50 %   $ 0.010   1.75 %

Net Realized Long-Term
Capital Gains

  $ 0.201   69.28 %   $ 0.444   76.60 %

Return of Capital or Other
Capital Source(s)

  $ 0.000   0.000 %   $ 0.000   0.00 %
Total per Common Share   $ 0.290   100.00 %   $ 0.580   100.00 %

1 The Fund’s fiscal year is March 1, 2018 to February 28, 2019.

 

IMPORTANT DISCLOSURE: You should not draw any conclusions about the Fund’s investment performance from the amount of this distribution or from the terms of the Fund’s Plan. The Fund estimates that it has distributed more than its income and net realized capital gains; therefore, a portion of your distribution may be a return of capital. A return of capital may occur, for example, when some or all of the money that you invested in the Fund is paid back to you. A return of capital distribution does not necessarily reflect the Fund’s investment performance and should not be confused with ‘yield’ or ‘income.’ The amounts and sources of distributions reported in this Press Release are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for tax reporting purposes will depend upon the Fund’s investment experience during the remainder of its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. The Fund will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell you how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes.

Set forth in the table below is information relating to the Fund’s performance based on its net asset value (NAV) for certain periods.

 
Average annual total return at NAV for the five year period ended on June 30, 20181   7.28%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of June 30, 20182   7.56%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through June 30, 20183   -4.58%
Cumulative fiscal year-to-date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of June 30, 20184   1.89%
 
1   Average annual total return at NAV represents the compound average of the annual NAV total returns of the Fund for the five year period ended on June 30, 2018.
2 The annualized current distribution rate is the cumulative distribution rate annualized as a percentage of the Fund’s NAV as of June 30, 2018.
3 Cumulative total return at NAV is the percentage change in the Fund’s NAV for the period from the beginning of its fiscal year to June 30, 2018 including distributions paid and assuming reinvestment of those distributions.
4 Cumulative fiscal year distribution rate for the period from the year-to-date period as a percentage of the Fund’s NAV as of June 30, 2018.
 

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. The performance quoted represents past performance. Investment return and principal value of an investment will fluctuate, and shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance data quoted.

Shares of closed-end funds often trade at a discount from their net asset value. The market price of Fund shares may vary from net asset value based on factors affecting the supply and demand for shares, such as Fund distribution rates relative to similar investments, investors’ expectations for future distribution changes, the clarity of the Fund’s investment strategy and future return expectations, and investors’ confidence in the underlying markets in which the Fund invests. Fund shares are subject to investment risk, including possible loss of principal invested. No Fund is a complete investment program and you may lose money investing in a Fund. An investment in a Fund may not be appropriate for all investors. Before investing, prospective investors should consider carefully the Fund’s investment objective, risks, charges and expenses.

Certain statements made on behalf of the Fund in this release are forward-looking statements. The Fund’s actual future results may differ significantly from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors, including but not limited to a decline in value in equity markets in general or the Fund’s investments specifically. Neither the Fund nor Voya Investment Management undertake any responsibility to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statement.

This information should not be used as a basis for legal and/or tax advice. In any specific case, the parties involved should seek the guidance and advice of their own legal and tax counsel.

About Voya Investment Management

A leading, active asset management firm, Voya Investment Management manages, as of June 30, 2018, more than $207 billion for affiliated and external institutions as well as individual investors. With more than 40 years of history in asset management, Voya Investment Management has the experience and resources to provide clients with investment solutions with an emphasis on equities, fixed income, and multi-asset strategies and solutions. Voya Investment Management was named by Pensions & Investments Magazine as a 2017 Best Place to Work in Money Management. For more information, visit voyainvestments.com. Follow Voya Investment Management on Twitter @VoyaInvestments.

SHAREHOLDER INQUIRIES: Shareholder Services at (800) 992-0180; voyainvestments.com


© Business Wire 2018
