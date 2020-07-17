Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund    IID

VOYA INTERNATIONAL HIGH DIVIDEND EQUITY

(IID)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund : July 15, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/17/2020 | 12:46pm EDT

July 15, 2020

IMPORTANT INFORMATION REGARDING MONTHLY DISTRIBUTION

Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund

DISTRIBUTION NOTICE - We are providing shareholders of the Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund (the "Fund") with an estimate of the source of the Fund's monthly distribution as required by current securities laws. THIS NOTICE IS FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. NO ACTION IS REQUIRED ON YOUR PART. These estimates may, and likely will, vary over time based on the investment activities of the Fund and changes in the value of its portfolio investments. The final determination of the source and tax characteristics of all distributions will be made after December 31, 2020 and reported to you on Form 1099-DIV early in 2021.

The Fund estimates that the distribution payable on July 15, 2020 is comprised of approximately 30% net investment income and 70% return of capital.

SEC-19-IID-07152020

Disclaimer

Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund published this content on 15 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2020 16:45:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on VOYA INTERNATIONAL HIGH DI
12:46pVOYA INTERNATIONAL HIGH DIVIDEND EQU : July 15, 2020
PU
07/15VOYA INTERNATIONAL HIGH DIVIDEND EQU : Equity Closed End Funds Declare Distribut..
BU
06/17VOYA INTERNATIONAL HIGH DIVIDEND EQU : June 15, 2020
PU
05/18VOYA INTERNATIONAL HIGH DIVIDEND EQU : May 15, 2020
PU
05/15VOYA INTERNATIONAL HIGH DIVIDEND EQU : Equity Closed End Funds Declare Distribut..
BU
04/16VOYA INTERNATIONAL HIGH DIVIDEND EQU : Consolidated Dividend Press Release 4.15...
PU
04/15VOYA INTERNATIONAL HIGH DIVIDEND EQU : Equity Closed End Funds Declare Distribut..
BU
03/16VOYA INTERNATIONAL HIGH DIVIDEND EQU : Consolidated Dividend Press Release 3.16...
PU
01/15VOYA INTERNATIONAL HIGH DIVIDEND EQU : Equity Closed End Funds Declare Distribut..
BU
2019VOYA INTERNATIONAL HIGH DIVIDEND EQU : Equity Closed End Funds Declare Distribut..
BU
More news
Chart VOYA INTERNATIONAL HIGH DIVIDEND EQUITY INCOME FUND
Duration : Period :
Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOYA INTERNATIONAL HIGH DI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Allyn Bell Chief Executive Officer
Dina Santoro President & Trustee
John V. Boyer Chairman
Todd Modic Chief Financial Officer, SVP & Assistant Secretary
Patricia Walsh Chadwick Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOYA INTERNATIONAL HIGH DIVIDEND EQUITY INCOME FUND-23.00%0
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-23.75%6 010
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND-1.72%3 322
JASMINE BROADBAND INTERNET INFRASTRUCTURE FUND1.03%2 461
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.-40.54%1 804
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.-34.81%1 610
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group