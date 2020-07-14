Log in
Voya Prime Rate Trust : PPR Announces Results of Vote at Annual Meeting of Shareholders

07/14/2020 | 05:16pm EDT

NEWS RELEASE

July 14, 2020

VOYA PRIME RATE TRUST ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF VOTE AT ANNUAL MEETING OF

SHAREHOLDERS

SCOTTSDALE, AZ.--Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE: PPR) (the "Fund"), today reported the results of the shareholder vote from its annual meeting which have been certified by the Independent Inspector of Election.

The certified results show that shareholders voted to elect Peter Borish, Karen Caldwell, Kieran Goodwin, Charles Clarvit, Neal Neilinger, Ketu Desai, Andrew Kellerman and Aditya Bindai, who were nominated by a hedge fund managed by Saba Capital Management (together with the hedge fund, "Saba").

In addition, the certified voting results show that a shareholder proposal requesting that the Board of Trustees of the Fund consider authorizing a self-tender offer for 40% of the outstanding common shares of the Fund at or close to net asset value passed.

Saba's proposal to terminate Voya Investment Management ("Voya IM") as investment advisor did not pass. As a result, Voya IM will continue to deliver on its mandate under the oversight of the new Board.

Media Contact:

Kristopher Kagel

  1. 309-6568Kristopher.Kagel@voya.com

Disclaimer

Voya Prime Rate Trust published this content on 14 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 July 2020 21:15:06 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 65,5 M - -
Net income 2020 10,00 M - -
Net Debt 2020 315 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 72,6x
Yield 2020 6,16%
Capitalization 734 M 734 M -
EV / Sales 2019 15,5x
EV / Sales 2020 15,9x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 100,0%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price
Last Close Price 4,19 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Allyn Bell Chief Executive Officer
Dina Santoro President & Trustee
John V. Boyer Chairman
Todd Modic Chief Financial Officer, SVP & Assistant Secretary
Roger B. Vincent Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOYA PRIME RATE TRUST-16.57%734
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-24.61%5 942
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND-1.72%3 329
JASMINE BROADBAND INTERNET INFRASTRUCTURE FUND0.52%2 500
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.-43.88%1 703
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.-37.88%1 534
