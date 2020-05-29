Log in
VOYA PRIME RATE TRUST

(PPR)
Voya Prime Rate Trust : Summarizes Expertise of the Board of Trustees

05/29/2020

Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE: PPR) (the “Trust”), today sent a letter to shareholders outlining the expertise and qualifications of its Board’s eight Trustees while also asking shareholders to cast their vote “FOR” the Board-approved nominees listed on the “WHITE” proxy card and “AGAINST” a proposal submitted by a hedge fund that is adverse to the interests of shareholders.

The letter emphasized that the Trustees have decades of experience collectively and the critical skills, qualifications, and diverse backgrounds to both oversee the Trust and act in the best interest of all shareholders. “In light of current volatile and uncertain markets, the continuity of the Fund’s oversight by the existing Trustees and governance structure has never been more important,” the letter states.

The Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be held on July 9, 2020.

The full text of the letter can be found here.

About Voya Investment Management

A leading, active asset management firm, Voya Investment Management manages, as of March 31, 2020, more than $210 billion for affiliated and external institutions as well as individual investors. With over 40 years of history in asset management, Voya Investment Management has the experience and resources to provide clients with investment solutions with an emphasis on equities, fixed income, and multi-asset strategies and solutions. Voya Investment Management was named in 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019 as a “Best Places to Work” by Pensions and Investments magazine. For more information, visit voyainvestments.com. Follow Voya Investment Management on Twitter @VoyaInvestments.


© Business Wire 2020
