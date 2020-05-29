Voya Prime Rate Trust : Summarizes Expertise of the Board of Trustees

Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE: PPR) (the “Trust”), today sent a letter to shareholders outlining the expertise and qualifications of its Board’s eight Trustees while also asking shareholders to cast their vote “FOR” the Board-approved nominees listed on the “WHITE” proxy card and “AGAINST” a proposal submitted by a hedge fund that is adverse to the interests of shareholders.

The letter emphasized that the Trustees have decades of experience collectively and the critical skills, qualifications, and diverse backgrounds to both oversee the Trust and act in the best interest of all shareholders. “In light of current volatile and uncertain markets, the continuity of the Fund’s oversight by the existing Trustees and governance structure has never been more important,” the letter states.

The Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be held on July 9, 2020.

The full text of the letter can be found here.

