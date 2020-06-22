Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Voya Prime Rate Trust    PPR

VOYA PRIME RATE TRUST

(PPR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Voya Prime Rate Trust : The Board of Voya Prime Rate Trust Reiterates Commitment to Act in the Best Interests of All Shareholders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/22/2020 | 11:02am EDT

Shareholders Should Vote the “WHITE” Proxy Card

Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE: PPR) (the “Fund”), today sent a letter to shareholders highlighting the expertise and commitment of the Fund’s current Board to act in the interests of ALL of the Fund’s shareholders and support the continuity and stability of the Fund’s operations during a time of increased volatility.

The letter also points out a number of critical facts, including:

  • Voya Prime Rate Trust has paid income consistently to investors since inception.
  • The Fund is managed to outperform in periods of increased risk. In three major recent market drawdowns (Q4 2018, Energy Crisis 2016, Financial Crisis 2008), the Fund’s performance has ranked in the top quintile of its Morningstar category peers.
  • A self-tender of the size that is being proposed by one of Saba Capital Management’s activist hedge funds would require the Fund to dispose of more than half of its assets in uncertain market conditions, with the losses and costs being borne largely by shareholders other than Saba.

The Board urges shareholders to cast their vote using the “WHITE” proxy card “FOR” the Board-approved nominees and “AGAINST” Saba’s self-serving proposal.

The Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be held on July 9, 2020.

The full text of Voya Prime Rate Trust’s letter to shareholders can be found here.

About Voya Investment Management

A leading, active asset management firm, Voya Investment Management manages, as of March 31, 2020, more than $210 billion for affiliated and external institutions as well as individual investors. With over 40 years of history in asset management, Voya Investment Management has the experience and resources to provide clients with investment solutions with an emphasis on equities, fixed income, and multi-asset strategies and solutions. Voya Investment Management was named in 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019 as a “Best Places to Work” by Pensions and Investments magazine. For more information, visit voyainvestments.com. Follow Voya Investment Management on Twitter @VoyaInvestments.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on VOYA PRIME RATE TRUST
11:02aVOYA PRIME RATE TRUST : The Board of Voya Prime Rate Trust Reiterates Commitment..
BU
06/15VOYA PRIME RATE TRUST : Emphasizes the Need to Protect Against Short-term Activi..
BU
06/08VOYA PRIME RATE TRUST : Recommends Voting Against Saba's Proposal That the Board..
BU
06/03VOYA PRIME RATE TRUST : Press Release - June 1, 2020
PU
06/01VOYA PRIME RATE TRUST : PPR - $.014800 May Dividend
BU
05/29VOYA PRIME RATE TRUST : Summarizes Expertise of the Board of Trustees
BU
05/18VOYA PRIME RATE TRUST : Asks Shareholders to Vote the White Card
BU
05/11VOYA PRIME RATE TRUST : Files Definitive Proxy Statement
BU
05/05VOYA PRIME RATE TRUST : Press Release - May 1, 2020
PU
05/04VOYA PRIME RATE TRUST : Saba Capital Files Lawsuit Against Voya Prime Rate Trust
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 65,5 M - -
Net income 2020 10,00 M - -
Net Debt 2020 315 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 72,6x
Yield 2020 6,16%
Capitalization 601 M 601 M -
EV / Sales 2019 15,5x
EV / Sales 2020 15,9x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 100,0%
Chart VOYA PRIME RATE TRUST
Duration : Period :
Voya Prime Rate Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOYA PRIME RATE TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price
Last Close Price 4,07 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Allyn Bell Chief Executive Officer
Dina Santoro President & Trustee
John V. Boyer Chairman
Todd Modic Chief Financial Officer, SVP & Assistant Secretary
Roger B. Vincent Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOYA PRIME RATE TRUST-18.76%601
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-20.38%6 276
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND1.29%3 395
JASMINE BROADBAND INTERNET INFRASTRUCTURE FUND-3.09%2 427
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.-42.70%1 739
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.-37.09%1 554
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group