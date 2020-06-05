Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Deutsche Boerse AG  >  Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd.    UCD2   CA92917M1005

VOYAGER DIGITAL (CANADA) LTD.

(UCD2)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Voyager Digital : (Canada) Ltd. Announces No Material Change

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/05/2020 | 01:51pm EDT

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd. ("Voyager" or the "Company), is issuing this press release in response to a request by the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada ("IIROC") to comment on recent trading activity of its stock.

The Company announces that it is not aware of any material, undisclosed corporate developments and has no material change to report at this time. On May 13, 2020, the Company submitted its application to the Canadian Securities Exchange for price protection in connection with a proposed non-brokered private placement for gross proceeds of up to $3,000,000. The Canadian Securities Exchange confirmed such price protection on the same day. The Company will keep the market informed as required.

About Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd. 

Voyager is a crypto-asset broker that provides retail and institutional investors with a turnkey solution to trade crypto assets. Voyager offers customers best execution and safe custody on a wide choice of popular crypto-assets. Voyager was founded by established Wall Street and Silicon Valley entrepreneurs who teamed to bring a better, more transparent and cost-efficient alternative for trading crypto-assets to the marketplace. Please visit us at https://www.investvoyager.com for more information and to review the latest Corporate Presentation.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed this press release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or dissemination in the United States.

Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd. Contacts

Media:
Anthony Feldman / Raquel Cona
(347) 487-6194 / (212) 682-6300
afeldman@kcsa.com / rcona@kcsa.com  

Investor Relations:
Phil Carlson / Scott Eckstein
afeldman@kcsa.com / rcona@kcsa.com 
(212) 896-1233 / (212) 896-1210

This news release may contain forward-looking statements based on assumptions and judgments of management regarding future events or results. Such statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to revise or update such statements. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis and other disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulators, which are posted on http://www.sedar.com.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such. Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange, nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange), accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein in the United States. The securities described herein have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities law and may not be offered or sold in the "United States", as such term is defined in Regulation S promulgated under the U.S. Securities Act, unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/voyager-digital-canada-ltd-announces-no-material-change-301071453.html

SOURCE Voyager Digital


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on VOYAGER DIGITAL (CANADA) L
01:51pVOYAGER DIGITAL : (Canada) Ltd. Announces No Material Change
PR
05/20VOYAGER DIGITAL : Reports Fiscal 2020 Third Quarter Results And Provides Busines..
PR
05/15VOYAGER DIGITAL TO HOLD BUSINESS UPD : 30 pm et
PR
05/12VOYAGER DIGITAL : Partners with Silver Cost Basis to Deliver Comprehensive Year-..
PR
05/06VOYAGER DIGITAL CANADA : Adds Five Interest-Bearing Assets To Crypto Interest Pr..
PR
03/02VOYAGER DIGITAL : Reports Fiscal 2020 Second Quarter Results And Provides Busine..
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group