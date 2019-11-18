Log in
Voyager Digital Canada : RoundlyX Partners with Voyager for Low Risk Crypto Investing

11/18/2019 | 08:37am EST

RoundlyX (Coin Savage, LLC), a spare change and crypto investing app that allows users to purchase cryptocurrency by rounding up their credit card purchases automatically into targeted crypto assets, to be secured and stored on Coinbase, announces their new partnership with Voyager Digital, LLC, a subsidiary of publicly-traded Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd. (Ticker VYGR.CN),through its subsidiary, Voyager Digital, LLC, a licensed crypto-asset broker that provides investors with a turnkey solution to trade crypto-assets.

“With access to Voyager’s platform, RoundlyX users can trade, store and compare 30+ digital coins safely,” said Steve Ehrlich, Co-Founder and CEO of Voyager Digital. “RoundlyX users will now have access to a larger crypto market and best execution technology, saving them money on trades, with low risk.”

RoundlyX is a spare change investing and crypto investing app, which allows for safer, automated micro deposits that rounds up your purchases to the next dollar to buy digital assets on Coinbase. They also give users the ability to invest, buy and sell crypto assets.

RoundlyX’s partnership with Voyager Digital will help support the mass adoption of cryptocurrencies through easy to use tools. RoundlyX will also refer their customers to Voyager Digital’s users for crypto purchases and trades.

“Our users will now have access to the most comprehensive crypto platform available,” said Andrew Elliott, Co-Founder of RoundlyX. “Voyager, by far, offers the best-in-class customer service, incomparable access to the most popular assets and commission-free trading.”

About RoundlyX
RoundlyX’s mission is to spread mainstream adoption of digital assets by empowering retail investors with tools for responsible investing. Through tools like roundup investing, market participants are able to weather the volatile but emerging digital asset class without overextending. In the RoundlyX dashboard users can manage their digital asset portfolios at various partnered exchanges with ease. https://www.roundlyx.com/

About Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd.
Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd. is a crypto-asset broker that provides retail and institutional investors with a turnkey solution to trade crypto assets. Voyager offers customers best execution and safe custody on a wide choice of popular crypto-assets. Voyager was founded by established Wall Street and Silicon Valley entrepreneurs who teamed to bring a better, more transparent and cost-efficient alternative for trading crypto-assets to the marketplace. Please visit us at https://www.investvoyager.com for more information and to review the latest Corporate Presentation.


© Business Wire 2019
