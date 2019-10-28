Log in
VOYAGER DIGITAL (CANADA) LTD.

(VYGR)
Voyager Digital Canada : Vastly Increases its Market by Releasing New Crypto Broker and Trading App for Android

10/28/2019 | 02:01am EDT

Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd. (“Voyager” or the “Company”) (CSE: VYGR) (OTC Pink: VYGVF) (FRA: UCD2), an industry-leading best execution crypto asset broker, today announced its flagship crypto broker and trading app, The Voyager App, is now available on Android.

Voyager Digital’s entrance into the Android marketplace is a major milestone in its international expansion. The App is fast, easy to set up and can be downloaded on Google Playstore. It will be powered by Voyager Digital’s Smart Order Router that executes trades in under two seconds. Customers will have access to buy and trade 30+ top crypto assets commission free and the latest breaking crypto news.

Stephen Ehrlich, CEO and Co-founder of Voyager Digital, said, “Android users account for 70% of the mobile market, so this launch dramatically increases our potential user base. It is also the next critical step of our mission to build mainstream capital market infrastructure for digital currencies and assets, and make Voyager the preferred service provider in the sector.”

Last week, Voyager also introduced 3% interest on Bitcoin held in the Voyager app, subject to a minimum account balance, through its new Bitcoin Interest Program. Additionally, users will earn 5% interest on Ethos Tokens, which are being rebranded as the Voyager Token (VGX).

The Voyager App allows Android users to:

  • Open an account, fund with USD and trade instantly
  • Track crypto positions & portfolio performance
  • Earn Interest on Bitcoin and Ethos Token, soon to be the Voyager Token (VGX)
  • Receive special rewards and promotions
  • Users will not see interest prompts within the beta Android App, but are still eligible and welcome to participate or opt-out

Get Voyager - Download the Voyager Android App Here

To be added to the Voyager Digital email distribution list, please email Voyager@kcsa.com with Voyager in the subject line.

About Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd.

Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd. is a crypto-asset broker that provides retail and institutional investors with a turnkey solution to trade crypto assets. Voyager offers customers best execution and safe custody on a wide choice of popular crypto-assets. Voyager was founded by established Wall Street and Silicon Valley entrepreneurs who teamed to bring a better, more transparent and cost-efficient alternative for trading crypto-assets to the marketplace. Please visit us at https://www.investvoyager.com for more information and to review the latest Corporate Presentation. You may also reach us through our various social media platforms: Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Telegram.


Managers
NameTitle
Sean Bisceglia Chief Executive Officer
Jeffrey B. Lightfoot Independent Director
Stephen Ehrlich Director
Erin Walmesley Secretary
Shingo Lavine Chief Innovation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOYAGER DIGITAL (CANADA) LTD.0.00%27
GUOTAI JUNAN SECURITIES CO.13.19%20 752
EAST MONEY INFORMATION CO., LTD.--.--%14 326
GF SECURITIES CO LTD--.--%13 394
CHINA GALAXY SECURITIES CO., LTD.16.38%11 634
ORIENT SECURITIES COMPANY27.35%9 195
