Voyager Therapeutics to Appoint Omar Khwaja, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Medical Officer

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VYGR), a clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on developing life-changing treatments for severe neurological diseases, today announced the appointment of Omar Khwaja, M.D., Ph.D., as chief medical officer. Dr. Khwaja’s background includes extensive research, translational, and clinical therapeutic development experience in neuroscience, neurogenetics and rare disease in both industry and academic roles. Dr. Khwaja is joining Voyager from F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Roche) where he most recently served as Global Head of Neuroscience Translational Medicine and Global Head of Rare Diseases.



“We are delighted to welcome Omar to the Voyager team,” said Andre Turenne, president and chief executive officer of Voyager Therapeutics. “Omar brings tremendous relevant expertise and will play an instrumental leadership role in advancing our innovative pipeline of gene therapy programs.”

During his seven years at Roche, Dr. Khwaja established an integrated discovery and development rare disease unit with clinical development in neuroscience. Within these groups, Dr. Khwaja led the initiation of Roche’s first clinical programs in gene therapy and delivered into pivotal trials multiple programs across various therapeutic modalities and indications including spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) and Huntington’s disease.

“Voyager is at the forefront of developing AAV gene therapy and its potential to deliver, with a one-time administration, the transgenes that address the underlying causes of many severe neurological diseases,” said Dr. Khwaja. “Translating this type of incredible science into therapies is something that I am passionate about, and I am thrilled to be joining the Voyager team.”

Before joining Roche, Dr. Khwaja was Director of the Clinical Neurogenetics Program at Boston Children’s Hospital and on the faculty of Harvard Medical School. Dr. Khwaja received his M.D. and Ph.D. from the University of Cambridge, Cambridge, UK. He trained in pediatrics and clinical genetics in London, UK and Melbourne, Australia and completed his neurology training at Massachusetts General Hospital and Boston Children’s Hospital, where he was Chief Resident. He is a Member of the Royal Colleges of Physicians of the United Kingdom and a Member of the Royal College of Pediatrics and Child Health.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics is a clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on developing life-changing treatments for severe neurological diseases. Voyager is committed to advancing the field of AAV gene therapy through innovation and investment in vector engineering and optimization, manufacturing and dosing and delivery techniques. Voyager’s pipeline focuses on severe neurological diseases in need of effective new therapies, including Parkinson’s disease, a monogenic form of ALS called SOD1, Huntington’s disease, Friedreich’s ataxia, neurodegenerative diseases related to defective or excess aggregation of tau protein in the brain including Alzheimer’s disease and severe, chronic pain. Voyager has strategic collaborations with Sanofi Genzyme and AbbVie. Founded by scientific and clinical leaders in the fields of AAV gene therapy, expressed RNA interference and neuroscience, Voyager Therapeutics is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

