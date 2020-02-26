Log in
Voyager Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

02/26/2020 | 05:01pm EST

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VYGR), a clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on developing life-changing treatments for severe neurological diseases, will webcast management presentations as follows:

  • Cowen 40th Annual Healthcare Conference, Boston, MA
    Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. ET

  • Barclays Global Healthcare Conference, Miami, FL
    Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at 4:20 p.m. ET

The sessions may be accessed from the Investors & Media section of Voyager’s website at www.voyagertherapeutics.com. Replays of the webcasts will be archived on the Company's website for at least 30 days.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics is a clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on developing life-changing treatments for severe neurological diseases. Voyager is committed to advancing the field of AAV gene therapy through innovation and investment in vector engineering and optimization, manufacturing, and dosing and delivery techniques. Voyager’s wholly-owned and partnered pipeline focuses on severe neurological diseases for which effective new therapies are needed, including Parkinson’s disease, Huntington’s disease, a monogenic form of ALS called SOD1, Friedreich’s ataxia, Alzheimer’s disease, and other neurodegenerative diseases related to defective or excess aggregation of tau and alpha-synuclein proteins in the brain. Voyager has strategic collaborations with AbbVie and Neurocrine Biosciences. Founded by scientific and clinical leaders in the fields of AAV gene therapy, expressed RNA interference and neuroscience, Voyager is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit www.voyagertherapeutics.com or follow @VoyagerTx on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Investors:       
Paul Cox
VP, Investor Relations
857-201-3463
pcox@vygr.com

Media:
Sheryl Seapy
W2Opure
949-903-4750
sseapy@purecommunications.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
