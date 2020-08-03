Log in
Voyager Therapeutics to Report Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

08/03/2020 | 04:31pm EDT

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VYGR), a clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on developing life-changing treatments for severe neurological diseases, will report its second quarter 2020 financial results and corporate updates on Monday, August 10, 2020, before the open of the U.S. financial markets.

Additionally, the company will participate in the following virtual investor conferences in August:

  • BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference
    Monday, August 10 at 3:30 p.m. ET

  • Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Virtual Conference
    Tuesday, August 11 at 1:10 p.m. ET

  • Canaccord Genuity 40th Annual Growth Conference
    Wednesday, August 12 at 3:30 p.m. ET

The webcast sessions may be accessed from the Investors & Media section of Voyager’s website at www.voyagertherapeutics.com. Replays of the webcasts will be archived on the Company's website for at least 30 days.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics is a clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on developing life-changing treatments for severe neurological diseases. Voyager is committed to advancing the field of AAV gene therapy through innovation and investment in vector engineering and optimization, manufacturing, and dosing and delivery techniques. Voyager’s wholly owned and partnered pipeline focuses on severe neurological diseases for which effective new therapies are needed, including Parkinson’s disease, Huntington’s disease, Friedreich’s ataxia, and other severe neurological diseases. For more information, please visit www.voyagertherapeutics.com or follow @VoyagerTx on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Investor Relations:   
Paul Cox
VP, Investor Relations
857-201-3463
pcox@vygr.com   

Media:
Sheryl Seapy
W2Opure
949-903-4750
sseapy@purecommunications.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
