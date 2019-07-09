Log in
VP Bank : Paul H. Arni set to be the new CEO of VP Bank Group

07/09/2019 | 01:03am EDT

Paul Arni has been appointed by the Board of Directors of VP Bank, subject to the approval of the Liechtenstein Financial Market Authority (FMA). Fredy Vogt, Chairman of the Board of Directors of VP Bank, is confident that in Paul Arni the bank has secured an experienced executive to head VP Bank Group: 'Paul Arni was chosen on account of his many years of front-office experience, supplemented by his extensive know-how in a wide range of specialist banking fields. In addition, Paul Arni represents an excellent cultural fit with our bank. His professional background also ensures that Group Executive Management is well-balanced.'

Paul Arni explains what prompted him to assume the CEO function at VP Bank as follows: 'VP Bank is well positioned to continue developing in a rapidly changing banking environment. Together with my colleagues from Group Executive Management and dedicated employees, I am looking forward to building on this robust foundation and actively supporting the bank on its path to becoming a leading international intermediary and private bank.'

During the period until Paul Arni joins VP Bank, Dr Urs Monstein will continue to oversee VP Bank's operating business on an interim basis. After this, he will return to his role as Chief Operating Officer. The Board of Directors expressly thanks Dr Urs Monstein for his prudent and circumspect management of the Bank throughout this challenging transition phase.

VP Bank AG published this content on 09 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 July 2019 05:02:02 UTC
