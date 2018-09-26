VP Bank : Singapore celebrates 10 years in Singapore

The exclusive celebratory event at Andaz Singapore with more than 100 of its valued Asian clients in attendance, was anchored by a panel discussion titled 'Safely Ahead - Towards A Lasting Legacy beyond Wealth Transfer'. Moderated by Professor Annie Koh, Vice President for Office of Business Development, and Academic Director, Business Families Institute, the session addressed pertinent issues like wealth succession and family governance, embracing innovation and change, and balancing sustainability and growth.

The panellists included:

• Arthur Chua, Chief Executive Officer of Goldbell Group

• Cynthia H Wijaya, Board Member of PT. Dayacipta Kemasindo

• Michael Liew, Business Director of Marrybrown Sdn Bhd

• Michelle Cheo, Chief Executive Officer of Mewah Group

• Kimmis Pun, Head of Private Banking VP Bank Ltd Singapore Branch.

The entrepreneurs among the panellists are either the children or the grand-children of the founding generation of their respective family businesses. They discussed how they were groomed by their families and trusted staff members for their current roles and the challenges and the transitions they have had to deal with. Also discussed was the traditional values that have guided them since their parents' or grandparents' time; and what they plan to do to create a lasting and sustainable legacy for their children and the generations after, such as leveraging on the use of new technologies to create new products, services and explore new markets.