VP Bank AG

VP BANK AG (VPBN)
News 
VP Bank : Singapore celebrates 10 years in Singapore

0
09/26/2018

The exclusive celebratory event at Andaz Singapore with more than 100 of its valued Asian clients in attendance, was anchored by a panel discussion titled 'Safely Ahead - Towards A Lasting Legacy beyond Wealth Transfer'. Moderated by Professor Annie Koh, Vice President for Office of Business Development, and Academic Director, Business Families Institute, the session addressed pertinent issues like wealth succession and family governance, embracing innovation and change, and balancing sustainability and growth.

The panellists included:

• Arthur Chua, Chief Executive Officer of Goldbell Group

• Cynthia H Wijaya, Board Member of PT. Dayacipta Kemasindo

• Michael Liew, Business Director of Marrybrown Sdn Bhd

• Michelle Cheo, Chief Executive Officer of Mewah Group

• Kimmis Pun, Head of Private Banking VP Bank Ltd Singapore Branch.

The entrepreneurs among the panellists are either the children or the grand-children of the founding generation of their respective family businesses. They discussed how they were groomed by their families and trusted staff members for their current roles and the challenges and the transitions they have had to deal with. Also discussed was the traditional values that have guided them since their parents' or grandparents' time; and what they plan to do to create a lasting and sustainable legacy for their children and the generations after, such as leveraging on the use of new technologies to create new products, services and explore new markets.

Disclaimer

VP Bank AG published this content on 26 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2018 09:05:08 UTC
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2018 310 M
EBIT 2018 71,9 M
Net income 2018 64,8 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 3,93%
P/E ratio 2018 14,02
P/E ratio 2019 12,72
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,94x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,78x
Capitalization 911 M
Managers
NameTitle
Alfred W. Moeckli Chief Executive Officer
Fredy Vogt Chairman
Urs Monstein Chief Operating Officer
Siegbert Näscher Chief Financial Officer
Andreas Benz Head-Group Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VP BANK AG13.83%944
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY10.20%392 282
BANK OF AMERICA3.90%307 039
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-7.26%288 539
WELLS FARGO-10.57%261 324
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-6.12%233 726
