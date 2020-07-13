VP Bank : appoints Patrick Bont as Group Chief Risk Officer and member of the Group Executive Board

The Chief Risk Officer of VP Bank is responsible for the Group-wide Group Legal Services, Group Compliance and Group Risk departments.

Patrick Bont (1975) is a recognized financial market expert with broad experience in risk management, legal & compliance, digitisation and financial market regulation. Patrick Bont has held various management positions at the Liechtenstein Financial Market Authority (FMA) since 2009. Since 2015 he was a member of the Executive Board and Head of the Banking Division. In this function, he was responsible for the supervision of banks, investment firms, e-money and payment institutions in Liechtenstein. From 2001 to 2009 he had previously held various management positions at UBS in Zurich and Hong Kong, most recently as Head of Business Management Legal & Compliance in the Corporate Center.