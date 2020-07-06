Log in
VP Bank : is appointing Thomas von Hohenhau to the position of Head Client Solutions and member of Group Executive Management

07/06/2020 | 12:49am EDT

The Client Solutions unit is responsible for creating access to new investment opportunities on the basis of the existing VP Fund Solutions. The new business unit assumes responsibility for income and results, builds on the first-class investment fund services of VP Fund Solutions and complements them with investment solutions in the private market. In addition to the established business with intermediaries and private clients, the aim is to open up a further pillar with new business opportunities.

Thomas von Hohenhau (born 1983) is a proven financial expert with an outstanding track record and broad business experience in the fields of investment fund and portfolio management as well as open banking platforms. Thomas von Hohenhau has been Chief Client Officer and CEO Switzerland since 2016 and a member of the Global Executive Committee at Deposit Solutions, a leading international fintech company for open banking solutions based in Hamburg. In his previous position he was responsible for the global sales strategy and all banking and non-banking partnerships. From 2009 to 2016 he worked for Bank Julius Baer, where he held a number of international management positions, most recently Head Portfolio Management International. Thomas von Hohenhau holds a Master in Banking and Finance from the University of St. Gallen and a Bachelor in Economics from the University of Zurich. In addition, he plays an active business angel role in numerous start-ups. Thomas von Hohenhau holds dual German and Swiss nationality.

Paul Arni, CEO of VP Bank: 'I am delighted that with Thomas von Hohenhau, a dynamic, well-connected financial expert with an entrepreneurial mindset is joining VP Bank. Thanks to his international outlook and broad experience within the fintech sector, Thomas is an excellent fit for the new business unit and represents a valuable addition to Group Executive Management.'

Thomas von Hohenhau: 'Internationality and agility give VP Bank a significant competitive advantage in the transformation of wealth management. I am greatly looking forward to contributing to the growth of VP Bank with my experience in open banking and wealth management.'

Disclaimer

VP Bank AG published this content on 06 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2020 04:48:06 UTC
