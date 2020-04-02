Log in
VP Bank AG

VP BANK AG

(VPBN)
News 
News

VP Bank : once again receives “Risk Indicator 1” top rating

04/02/2020 | 05:28am EDT

This year marks the seventh time that Bisnode D&B Schweiz AG, one of the leading providers of international business information, has given VP Bank its top rating in the D&B Risk Indicator.

The rating certificate from Bisnode D&B is the business world's quality seal and stands for dependability and stability. Only 2 per cent of Swiss and Liechtenstein companies meet the conditions for this certificate to be rated in the best risk class by Bisnode D&B.

The basis for this award is the outstanding financial stability of VP Bank Group. Thus this award not only confirms that VP Bank is a trustworthy and attractive business partner with very good payment history and the highest creditworthiness, but also attests to its excellent liquidity.

Detailed information on VP Bank's risk management can be found on the website under 'Risk management ' as well as in the current 2019 annual report starting on page 119.

Disclaimer

VP Bank AG published this content on 02 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2020 09:27:08 UTC
