VP PLC
GB0009286963

VP PLC

(VP.)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 06/02 11:35:21 am
684 GBX   --.--%
07:36aVP : Notice of Final Results
PU
03/25VP : Trading and COVID-19 Update
PU
02/04VP : Network Rail awards portable plant contract to VP Plc
AQ
Vp : Notice of Final Results

06/03/2020 | 07:36am EDT

Vp plc

('Vp' or the 'Group')

Notice of Final Results

Vp plc, the equipment rental specialist, will be announcing its Final Results for the year ended 31 March 2020 on Wednesday, 10 June 2020.

There will be a conference call for sell-side analysts at 09:30am on the day of results, hosted by Jeremy Pilkington (Chairman), Neil Stothard (Chief Executive) and Allison Bainbridge (Group Finance Director). Please contact Buchanan at vp@buchanan.uk.comif you would like to receive the dial in details.

- Ends -

For further information:

Vp plc

Jeremy Pilkington, Chairman

Tel: +44 (0) 1423 533 400

Neil Stothard, Chief Executive

www.vpplc.com

Allison Bainbridge, Group Finance Director

Media enquiries:

Buchanan

Henry Harrison-Topham / Jamie Hooper / George Beale

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7466 5000

Vp@buchanan.uk.com

www.buchanan.uk.com

Notes to Editors

Vp plc is a specialist rental business providing products and services to a diverse range of markets including infrastructure, construction, housebuilding and oil and gas, both in the UK and overseas.

The Group comprises a UK and an International division:

UK

Groundforce

Excavation support systems and specialist products for the water, civil engineering and construction industries primarily in the UK, but also in the Republic of Ireland and mainland Europe.

Brandon Hire Station

Tools and specialist products for industry, construction and home owners.

Torrent Trackside

Infrastructure equipment and services for the railway renewals and maintenance industry.

TPA

Portable roadway access solutions to the transmission, outdoor events, construction and utility sectors in the UK, the Republic of Ireland and mainland Europe.

UK Forks

Rough terrain material handling equipment for the housebuilding, general construction and industrial markets.

International

Airpac Bukom Oilfield Services

Equipment and service providers to the international oil and gas exploration and development markets.

TR Group

Specialist rental of test & measurement, communications and audio visual equipment in Australia, New Zealand and Malaysia.

Further information is available at www.vpplc.com/investors

Disclaimer

VP plc published this content on 03 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2020 11:35:07 UTC
