Vp : Notice of Final Results

Vp plc
('Vp' or the 'Group')
Notice of Final Results
Vp plc, the equipment rental specialist, will be announcing its Final Results for the year ended 31 March 2020 on Wednesday, 10 June 2020.
There will be a conference call for sell-side analysts at 09:30am on the day of results, hosted by Jeremy Pilkington (Chairman), Neil Stothard (Chief Executive) and Allison Bainbridge (Group Finance Director). Please contact Buchanan at vp@buchanan.uk.comif you would like to receive the dial in details.
For further information:
Vp plc
Jeremy Pilkington, Chairman
Tel: +44 (0) 1423 533 400
Neil Stothard, Chief Executive
www.vpplc.com
Allison Bainbridge, Group Finance Director
Media enquiries:
Buchanan
Henry Harrison-Topham / Jamie Hooper / George Beale
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7466 5000
Vp@buchanan.uk.com
www.buchanan.uk.com
Notes to Editors
Vp plc is a specialist rental business providing products and services to a diverse range of markets including infrastructure, construction, housebuilding and oil and gas, both in the UK and overseas.
The Group comprises a UK and an International division:
UK
Groundforce
Excavation support systems and specialist products for the water, civil engineering and construction industries primarily in the UK, but also in the Republic of Ireland and mainland Europe.
Brandon Hire Station
Tools and specialist products for industry, construction and home owners.
Torrent Trackside
Infrastructure equipment and services for the railway renewals and maintenance industry.
TPA
Portable roadway access solutions to the transmission, outdoor events, construction and utility sectors in the UK, the Republic of Ireland and mainland Europe.
UK Forks
Rough terrain material handling equipment for the housebuilding, general construction and industrial markets.
International
Airpac Bukom Oilfield Services
Equipment and service providers to the international oil and gas exploration and development markets.
TR Group
Specialist rental of test & measurement, communications and audio visual equipment in Australia, New Zealand and Malaysia.
Further information is available at www.vpplc.com/investors