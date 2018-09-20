LEI: 549300UPEXC5DQB81P34

VPC Specialty Lending Investments PLC

(the 'Company')

CORRECTION: TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES

This announcement replaces the announcement made yesterday (RNS 3213B) with respect to the Company's purchase of shares into Treasury. The correct purchase price has been updated from 80.02 pence to 80.20 pence.

The Company announces that it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company (the 'Shares'):

Date of purchase: 19 September2018

Number of Shares purchased: 250,000 Shares

Highest price paid per Share: 80.20 pence

Lowest price paid per Share: 80.20 pence

Average price paid per Share: 80.20 pence

The Company intends to hold these Shares in Treasury. Including Shares which have been purchased but not yet settled, the Company holds 17,294,609 Shares in Treasury.

Following the above purchase, the total number of Shares in issue is 365,321,056 (excluding Shares held in Treasury). This number represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For further information, please contact:

Link Company Matters Limited

+44 (0)20 7954 9567

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: VPC Specialty Lending Investments PLC (ISIN CODE: GB00BVG6X439)

Date of purchases: 19 September 2018

Investment firm: Jefferies International

Aggregate information: