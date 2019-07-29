Log in
VPC Specialty Lending Investments PLC    VSL   GB00BVG6X439

VPC SPECIALTY LENDING INVESTMENTS PLC

(VSL)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 07/29 11:35:27 am
76.8 GBp   +0.26%
12:55pVPC SPECIALTY LENDING INVESTMENT : VPC Specialty Lending Investments
PU
06/28VPC SPECIALTY LENDING INVESTMENTS : Monthly Report
PU
06/28VPC SPECIALTY LENDING INVESTMENTS : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
VPC Specialty Lending Investment : VPC Specialty Lending Investments

07/29/2019 | 12:55pm EDT

Further to the receipt of queries regarding the exclusion of VPC Specialty Lending Investments PLC from the FTSE All Share Index at the June 2019 index review, FTSE has reanalysed the liquidity data used to conduct the annual Median Liquidity Test for the company. In conducting this analysis, FTSE Russell has confirmed with CBOE that 20,322 shares in the company which were transacted on CBOE OTC after the close on 1 November 2018 and reported on 2 November 2018 had been omitted from the liquidity data used by FTSE Russell for 1 November 2018. Had these transactions been included in the annual liquidity test on 1 November 2018, VPC Specialty Lending Investments PLC would have passed the median liquidity test and therefore would not have been removed from the FTSE All Share index.

Consequently, as provided for in the Recalculation Policy and Guidelines - Equity Indexes, VPC Speciality Lending Investments PLC will be reinstated to the FTSE All Share Index with effect from the open of Thursday 1 August 2019. This change will be reflected in 5-day Tracker Files from tonight, 29 July 2019.

Index

Effective From
Start of Trading

FTSE SmallCap Index

01 August 2019

FTSE All-Share Index

01 August 2019

FTSE All-Share ex Multinationals Index

01 August 2019

FTSE All-Small Index

01 August 2019

Disclaimer

VPC Specialty Lending Investments plc published this content on 29 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2019 16:54:06 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
Capi. / Sales2018 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capitalization 249 M
Chart VPC SPECIALTY LENDING INVESTMENTS PLC
Duration : Period :
VPC Specialty Lending Investments PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VPC SPECIALTY LENDING INVE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 77,00  GBp
Last Close Price 76,60  GBp
Spread / Highest target 0,52%
Spread / Average Target 0,52%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,52%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kevin Ingram Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VPC SPECIALTY LENDING INVESTMENTS PLC-0.26%308
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION16.88%7 763
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND--.--%3 465
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP15.06%3 115
HERCULES CAPITAL INC17.47%1 350
TPG SPECIALTY LENDING INC9.23%1 305
