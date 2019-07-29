VPC Specialty Lending Investment : VPC Specialty Lending Investments

Further to the receipt of queries regarding the exclusion of VPC Specialty Lending Investments PLC from the FTSE All Share Index at the June 2019 index review, FTSE has reanalysed the liquidity data used to conduct the annual Median Liquidity Test for the company. In conducting this analysis, FTSE Russell has confirmed with CBOE that 20,322 shares in the company which were transacted on CBOE OTC after the close on 1 November 2018 and reported on 2 November 2018 had been omitted from the liquidity data used by FTSE Russell for 1 November 2018. Had these transactions been included in the annual liquidity test on 1 November 2018, VPC Specialty Lending Investments PLC would have passed the median liquidity test and therefore would not have been removed from the FTSE All Share index.

Consequently, as provided for in the Recalculation Policy and Guidelines - Equity Indexes, VPC Speciality Lending Investments PLC will be reinstated to the FTSE All Share Index with effect from the open of Thursday 1 August 2019. This change will be reflected in 5-day Tracker Files from tonight, 29 July 2019.