VPC SPECIALTY LENDING INVESTMENTS PLC

(VSL)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 08/15 11:35:13 am
75.8 GBp   --.--%
VPC Specialty Lending Investments : Appointment of Joint Broker

08/16/2019 | 02:27am EDT

16 August 2019

VPC Specialty Lending Investments PLC

(the 'Company')

APPOINTMENT OF JOINT BROKER

The Board of Directors of the Company is pleased to announce that Winterflood Securities Limited has been appointed as Joint Corporate Broker to the Company, alongside Jefferies International Limited, with immediate effect.

Enquiries

For further information, please contact:

Victory Park Capital

Brendan Carroll (Senior Partner and Co-Founder)

Gordon Watson (Partner)

via MHP (below)

Jefferies International Limited

Tel: +44 20 7029 8000

Gary Gould

Sandra Björck

Winterflood Securities Limited

Tel: +44 20 3100 0000

Neil Morgan

Chris Mills

MHP (PR Adviser)

Tel: +44 20 3128 8100

Tim Rowntree

Rachel Mann

Email: vpc@mhpc.com

Link Company Matters Limited (Company Secretary)

Tel: +44 20 7954 9567

Email: VPC@linkgroup.co.uk

About VPC Specialty Lending Investments PLC

VPC Specialty Lending Investments PLC (Company No. 9385218) is a UK listed investment trust focused on asset-backed lending to emerging and established businesses with the goal of building long-term, sustainable income generation. The Company identifies investment opportunities across various industries and geographies to offer shareholders access to a diversified portfolio of opportunistic credit investments originated by non-bank lenders with a focus on the rapidly developing technology-enabled lending sector.

This document is for information purposes only and is not an offer to invest. All investments are subject to risk. Prospective investors are advised to seek expert legal, financial, tax and other professional advice before making any investment decision. The value of investments may fluctuate. Results achieved in the past are no guarantee of future results.

LEI: 549300UPEXC5DQB81P34

Disclaimer

VPC Specialty Lending Investments plc published this content on 16 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2019 06:26:00 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
Capi. / Sales2018 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capitalization 246 M
Technical analysis trends VPC SPECIALTY LENDING INVE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 77,00  GBp
Last Close Price 75,80  GBp
Spread / Highest target 1,58%
Spread / Average Target 1,58%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,58%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kevin Ingram Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VPC SPECIALTY LENDING INVESTMENTS PLC-1.30%298
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION17.65%7 822
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND--.--%3 313
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP9.07%2 930
TPG SPECIALTY LENDING INC12.05%1 343
HERCULES CAPITAL INC14.57%1 321
