VPC Specialty Lending Investments : Appointment of Joint Broker

16 August 2019

VPC Specialty Lending Investments PLC

(

the ' Company')

APPOINTMENT OF JOINT BROKER

The Board of Directors of the Company is pleased to announce that Winterflood Securities Limited has been appointed as Joint Corporate Broker to the Company, alongside Jefferies International Limited, with immediate effect.

About VPC Specialty Lending Investments PLC

VPC Specialty Lending Investments PLC (Company No. 9385218) is a UK listed investment trust focused on asset-backed lending to emerging and established businesses with the goal of building long-term, sustainable income generation. The Company identifies investment opportunities across various industries and geographies to offer shareholders access to a diversified portfolio of opportunistic credit investments originated by non-bank lenders with a focus on the rapidly developing technology-enabled lending sector.

