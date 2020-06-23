Log in
VPC Specialty Lending Investments : Director Responsibilities

06/23/2020 | 01:57pm EDT

23 June 2020

VPC Specialty Lending Investments PLC (the 'Company')

Director Responsibilities and Search for a new Independent Non-Executive Director

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.11, the Company announces that Mr Richard Levy has indicated his intention to retire as a Director of the Company. The retirement will take effect once the search for his replacement has been concluded.

The Company will be initiating a formal recruitment process to identify and select a suitable independent non-executive director as a replacement for Mr Levy. The Board's Nomination Committee, which is made up of the independent directors, will be responsible for the process. The Nomination Committee aims to conclude the recruitment process by the end of 2020.

Mr Kevin Ingram, Chairman of the Company, commented:

'The Board would like to express its gratitude to Richard for the significant contribution he has made during his tenure as a Director. He has brought relevant sector insight and expertise and his market knowledge and commercial judgement have been of particular value during the recent market turbulence.'

Enquiries

For further information, please contact:

Victory Park Capital

Brendan Carroll (Senior Partner and Co-Founder)

Gordon Watson (Partner)

via Jefferies or Winterflood (below) info@vpcspecialtylending.com

Jefferies International Limited

Tel: +44 20 7029 8000

Stuart Klein

Neil Winward

Gaudi le Roux

Winterflood Securities Limited

Tel: +44 20 3100 0000

Neil Morgan

Chris Mills

Link Company Matters Limited (Company Secretary)

Tel: +44 20 7954 9567

Email: VPC@linkgroup.co.uk

About VPC Specialty Lending Investments PLC

VPC Specialty Lending Investments PLC (Company No. 9385218) is a UK listed investment trust focused on asset-backed lending to emerging and established businesses with the goal of building long-term, sustainable income generation. The Company identifies investment opportunities across various industries and geographies to offer shareholders access to a diversified portfolio of opportunistic credit investments originated by non-bank lenders with a focus on the rapidly developing technology-enabled lending sector.

Further information on VPC Specialty Lending Investments PLC is available at:http://vpcspecialtylending.com.

LEI: 549300UPEXC5DQB81P34

Disclaimer

VPC Specialty Lending Investments plc published this content on 23 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2020 17:56:00 UTC
