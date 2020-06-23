VPC Specialty Lending Investments : Director Responsibilities

23 June 2020

VPC Specialty Lending Investments PLC (the 'Company')

Director Responsibilities and Search for a new Independent Non-Executive Director

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.11, the Company announces that Mr Richard Levy has indicated his intention to retire as a Director of the Company. The retirement will take effect once the search for his replacement has been concluded.

The Company will be initiating a formal recruitment process to identify and select a suitable independent non-executive director as a replacement for Mr Levy. The Board's Nomination Committee, which is made up of the independent directors, will be responsible for the process. The Nomination Committee aims to conclude the recruitment process by the end of 2020.

Mr Kevin Ingram, Chairman of the Company, commented:

'The Board would like to express its gratitude to Richard for the significant contribution he has made during his tenure as a Director. He has brought relevant sector insight and expertise and his market knowledge and commercial judgement have been of particular value during the recent market turbulence.'

LEI: 549300UPEXC5DQB81P34