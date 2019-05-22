Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  VPC Specialty Lending Investments PLC    VSL   GB00BVG6X439

VPC SPECIALTY LENDING INVESTMENTS PLC

(VSL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

VPC Specialty Lending Investments : Dividend Declaration

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/22/2019 | 12:38pm EDT

22 May 2019

VPC Specialty Lending Investments PLC

(the 'Company')

DIVIDEND DECLARATION

The Board of Directors of the Company has declared an interim dividend of 2.00 pence per share for the three-month period to 31 March 2019. The dividend will be paid on 27 June 2019 to shareholders on the register as at 31 May 2019. The ex-dividend date is 30 May 2019.

The Company has elected to designate all of the interim dividend for the three-month period to 31 March 2019 as an interest distribution to its shareholders, thereby 'streaming' income from interest-bearing investments into dividends that will be taxed in the hands of shareholders as interest income. No income tax will therefore be deducted at source from this, or from future interest distributions.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Victory Park Capital

Brendan Carroll (Senior Partner and Co-Founder)

Gordon Watson (Partner, Investment Manager)

via MHP (below)

Jefferies International Limited

Tel: +44 20 7029 8000

Gary Gould

Sandra Björck

MHP (PR Adviser)

Tel: +44 20 3128 8100

Kelsey Traynor

Tim Rowntree

Email: vpc@mhpc.com

About VPC Specialty Lending Investments PLC:

VPC Specialty Lending Investments PLC invests in opportunities within the specialty lending market primarily through online lending platforms. The Company intends to generate an attractive total return for shareholders consisting of distributable income and capital growth via investments in a diverse portfolio of various platforms, asset classes, geographies (primarily US, UK and Europe) and credit bands.

Since 2010, the Company's investment manager, Victory Park Capital, has been actively involved in the specialty lending marketplace and has made more than $6.7 billion of investments and commitments across a number of financial technology platforms, multiple geographies (US, UK and Europe), products (consumer and business) and structures (whole loans and senior credit facilities).

Further information on VPC Specialty Lending Investments PLC is available at:http://vpcspecialtylending.com.

LEI: 549300UPEXC5DQB81P34

Disclaimer

VPC Specialty Lending Investments plc published this content on 22 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 May 2019 16:37:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VPC SPECIALTY LENDING INVE
12:38pVPC SPECIALTY LENDING INVESTMENTS : Dividend Declaration
PU
05/03VPC SPECIALTY LENDING INVESTMENTS : Monthly Report
PU
04/26VPC SPECIALTY LENDING INVESTMENTS : Board Responsibilities and Director Appointm..
PU
03/28VPC SPECIALTY LENDING INVESTMENTS : Monthly Report
PU
02/28VPC SPECIALTY LENDING INVESTMENTS : Monthly Report
PU
02/26VPC SPECIALTY LENDING INVESTMENTS : Quarterly Letter
PU
01/29VPC SPECIALTY LENDING INVESTMENTS : Monthly Report
PU
2018VPC SPECIALTY LENDING INVESTMENTS : Monthly Report
PU
2018VPC SPECIALTY LENDING INVESTMENTS : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
2018VPC SPECIALTY LENDING INVESTMENTS : Director Responsibilities
PU
More news
Chart VPC SPECIALTY LENDING INVESTMENTS PLC
Duration : Period :
VPC Specialty Lending Investments PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VPC SPECIALTY LENDING INVE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,77  GBP
Spread / Average Target 6,9%
Managers
NameTitle
Kevin Ingram Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VPC SPECIALTY LENDING INVESTMENTS PLC-6.25%311
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION15.08%7 644
TRUE TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROWTH INFRST FD--.--%4 944
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP18.92%3 215
PROSPECT CAPITAL CORPORATION8.24%2 499
BTS RAIL MASS TRANSIT GROWTH INFRSTCR FD--.--%2 263
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About