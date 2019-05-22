VPC Specialty Lending Investments : Dividend Declaration

22 May 2019

VPC Specialty Lending Investments PLC

(

the ' Company')

DIVIDEND DECLARATION

The Board of Directors of the Company has declared an interim dividend of 2.00 pence per share for the three-month period to 31 March 2019. The dividend will be paid on 27 June 2019 to shareholders on the register as at 31 May 2019. The ex-dividend date is 30 May 2019.

The Company has elected to designate all of the interim dividend for the three-month period to 31 March 2019 as an interest distribution to its shareholders, thereby 'streaming' income from interest-bearing investments into dividends that will be taxed in the hands of shareholders as interest income. No income tax will therefore be deducted at source from this, or from future interest distributions.

About VPC Specialty Lending Investments PLC:

VPC Specialty Lending Investments PLC invests in opportunities within the specialty lending market primarily through online lending platforms. The Company intends to generate an attractive total return for shareholders consisting of distributable income and capital growth via investments in a diverse portfolio of various platforms, asset classes, geographies (primarily US, UK and Europe) and credit bands.

Since 2010, the Company's investment manager, Victory Park Capital, has been actively involved in the specialty lending marketplace and has made more than

$6.7 billion of investments and commitments across a number of financial technology platforms, multiple geographies (US, UK and Europe), products (consumer and business) and structures (whole loans and senior credit facilities).

Further information on VPC Specialty Lending Investments PLC is available at:http://vpcspecialtylending.com.

LEI: 549300UPEXC5DQB81P34