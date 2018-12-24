Log in
VPC SPECIALTY LENDING INVESTMENTS PLC (VSL)
VPC Specialty Lending Investments : Monthly Report

12/24/2018 | 08:30am CET

VPC Specialty Lending Investments PLC (the 'Company')

MONTHLY REPORT

VPC Specialty Lending Investments PLC announces that its monthly report for November 2018 is now available on its website at:

https://vpcspecialtylending.com/vpc-pdf/vsl_newsletter_nov-18/

Link Company Matters Limited

Company Secretary

Tel: +44 (0)20 7954 9567

24 December 2018

The content of the Company's web-pages and the content of any website or pages which may be accessed through hyperlinks on the Company's web-pages, other than the content of the Newsletter referred to above, is neither incorporated into nor forms part of the above announcement.

LEI: 549300UPEXC5DQB81P34

Disclaimer

VPC Specialty Lending Investments plc published this content on 24 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 December 2018 07:29:05 UTC
