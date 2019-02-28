VPC Specialty Lending Investments : Monthly Report

VPC Specialty Lending Investments PLC (the 'Company')
MONTHLY REPORT
VPC Specialty Lending Investments PLC announces that its monthly report for January 2019 is now available on its website at:
https://vpcspecialtylending.com/vpc-pdf/vsl_newsletter_jan-19/
Link Company Matters Limited
Company Secretary
Tel: +44 (0)20 7954 9567
28 February 2019
The content of the Company's web-pages and the content of any website or pages which may be accessed through hyperlinks on the Company's web-pages, other than the content of the Newsletter referred to above, is neither incorporated into nor forms part of the above announcement.
LEI: 549300UPEXC5DQB81P34
Disclaimer
VPC Specialty Lending Investments plc published this content on 28 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2019 15:40:04 UTC