03/27 12:35:12 pm
72.8 GBp   --.--%
VPC Specialty Lending Investments : Monthly Report

0
03/28/2019 | 03:36am EDT

VPC Specialty Lending Investments PLC (the 'Company')

MONTHLY REPORT

VPC Specialty Lending Investments PLC announces that its monthly report for February 2019 is now available on its website at:

https://vpcspecialtylending.com/vpc-pdf/vsl_newsletter_feb-19/

Link Company Matters Limited

Company Secretary

Tel: +44 (0)20 7954 9567

28 March 2019

The content of the Company's web-pages and the content of any website or pages which may be accessed through hyperlinks on the Company's web-pages, other than the content of the Newsletter referred to above, is neither incorporated into nor forms part of the above announcement.

LEI: 549300UPEXC5DQB81P34

Disclaimer

VPC Specialty Lending Investments plc published this content on 28 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2019 07:35:18 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Chart VPC SPECIALTY LENDING INVESTMENTS PLC
Duration : Period :
VPC Specialty Lending Investments PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VPC SPECIALTY LENDING INVE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 0,77  GBP
Spread / Average Target 5,8%
Managers
NameTitle
Kevin Ingram Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VPC SPECIALTY LENDING INVESTMENTS PLC-5.21%336
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION9.18%7 243
TRUE TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROWTH INFRST FD--.--%4 649
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP16.02%3 178
PROSPECT CAPITAL CORPORATION4.75%2 424
BTS RAIL MASS TRANSIT GROWTH INFRSTCR FD--.--%2 190
