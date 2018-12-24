VPC Specialty Lending Investments : Net Asset Value(s)

VPC Specialty Lending Investments PLC (the 'Company')

MONTHLY NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE

The net asset value per share ('NAV') of the shares in the Company as at the close of business on 30 November 2018 was:

Ordinary Share:

ISIN GB00BVG6X439

Cum Income basis was 90.59 pence;

Ex Income basis was 85.20 pence

This NAV has been calculated by Northern Trust Hedge Fund Services LLC.

For further information about this announcement contact:

Link Company Matters Limited

Company Secretary

Tel: +44 (0)20 7954 9567

24 December 2018

LEI: 549300UPEXC5DQB81P34