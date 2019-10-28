Log in
VPC Specialty Lending Investments PLC    VSL   GB00BVG6X439

VPC SPECIALTY LENDING INVESTMENTS PLC

(VSL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

VPC Specialty Lending Investments : Net Asset Value(s)

0
10/28/2019 | 03:27am EDT

28 October 2019

VPC Specialty Lending Investments PLC

(the 'Company')

MONTHLY NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE

Net Asset Value

The Company is pleased to provide its monthly net asset value per share ('NAV') update.

As at 30 September 2019, the unaudited estimated NAV (Cum Income) per Ordinary Share (ISIN GB00BVG6X439) was 92.87 pence.

This NAV has been calculated by Northern Trust Hedge Fund Services LLC.

Performance

The Company also announces the cumulative NAV total return performance as at 30 September 2019 as follows:

Monthly Return

YTD

Return

LTM

Return

ITD

Return

Ordinary Shares

0.98%

8.64%

10.06%

24.96%

Monthly Investment Highlights and Factsheet

During the month of September 2019:

v The Company generated a NAV (Cum Income) return of 0.98% for September 2019, a 11.76% NAV (Cum Income) return on an annualised basis;

v The gross revenue return was 1.24%, the net revenue return was 0.82% and the capital return was 0.16%;

v The Company generated a NAV (Cum Income) return of 2.87% for the quarter, an 11.48% NAV (Cum Income) return on an annualised basis;

v The year-to-date NAV (Cum Income) return for the Company is 8.64%; and

v The trailing twelve-month NAV (Cum Income) return for the Company is 10.06%.

The Company's factsheet for September 2019 will shortly be available on the Company's website: https://vpcspecialtylending.com/.

Enquiries

For further information, please contact:

Victory Park Capital

Brendan Carroll (Senior Partner and Co-Founder)

Gordon Watson (Partner)

via Jefferies or Winterflood (below)

Jefferies International Limited

Tel: +44 20 7029 8000

Gary Gould

Sandra Björck

Winterflood Securities Limited

Tel: +44 20 3100 0000

Neil Morgan

Chris Mills

Link Company Matters Limited (Company Secretary)

Tel: +44 20 7954 9567

Email: VPC@linkgroup.co.uk

About VPC Specialty Lending Investments PLC

VPC Specialty Lending Investments PLC (Company No. 9385218) is a UK listed investment trust focused on asset-backed lending to emerging and established businesses with the goal of building long-term, sustainable income generation. The Company identifies investment opportunities across various industries and geographies to offer shareholders access to a diversified portfolio of opportunistic credit investments originated by non-bank lenders with a focus on the rapidly developing technology-enabled lending sector.

This document is for information purposes only and is not an offer to invest. All investments are subject to risk. Prospective investors are advised to seek expert legal, financial, tax and other professional advice before making any investment decision. The value of investments may fluctuate. Results achieved in the past are no guarantee of future results.

LEI: 549300UPEXC5DQB81P34

Disclaimer

VPC Specialty Lending Investments plc published this content on 28 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2019 07:26:03 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
Capi. / Sales2018 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capitalization 242 M
Chart VPC SPECIALTY LENDING INVESTMENTS PLC
Duration : Period :
VPC Specialty Lending Investments PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VPC SPECIALTY LENDING INVE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 77,00  GBp
Last Close Price 76,80  GBp
Spread / Highest target 0,26%
Spread / Average Target 0,26%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,26%
EPS Revisions
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VPC SPECIALTY LENDING INVESTMENTS PLC-1.30%311
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION17.97%7 864
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND--.--%3 524
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.11.00%2 992
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.8.13%2 369
GLOBALWORTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENTS LIMITED13.15%2 277
