VPC Specialty Lending Investments : Net Asset Value(s)

28 October 2019

VPC Specialty Lending Investments PLC

(

the ' Company')

MONTHLY NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE

Net Asset Value

The Company is pleased to provide its monthly net asset value per share ('NAV') update.

As at 30 September 2019, the unaudited estimated NAV (Cum Income) per Ordinary Share (ISIN GB00BVG6X439) was 92.87 pence.

This NAV has been calculated by Northern Trust Hedge Fund Services LLC.

Performance

The Company also announces the cumulative NAV total return performance as at 30 September 2019 as follows:

Monthly Return YTD Return LTM Return ITD Return Ordinary Shares 0.98% 8.64% 10.06% 24.96%

Monthly Investment Highlights and Factsheet

During the month of September 2019:

v The Company generated a NAV (Cum Income) return of 0.98% for September 2019, a 11.76% NAV (Cum Income) return on an annualised basis;

v The gross revenue return was 1.24%, the net revenue return was 0.82% and the capital return was 0.16%;

v The Company generated a NAV (Cum Income) return of 2.87% for the quarter, an 11.48% NAV (Cum Income) return on an annualised basis;

v The year-to-date NAV (Cum Income) return for the Company is 8.64%; and

v The trailing twelve-month NAV (Cum Income) return for the Company is 10.06%.

The Company's factsheet for September 2019 will shortly be available on the Company's website: https://vpcspecialtylending.com/.

About VPC Specialty Lending Investments PLC

VPC Specialty Lending Investments PLC (Company No. 9385218) is a UK listed investment trust focused on asset-backed lending to emerging and established businesses with the goal of building long-term, sustainable income generation. The Company identifies investment opportunities across various industries and geographies to offer shareholders access to a diversified portfolio of opportunistic credit investments originated by non-bank lenders with a focus on the rapidly developing technology-enabled lending sector.

